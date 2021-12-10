WhatsApp Testing New Crypto Payment Feature

WhatsApp is launching a pilot program that will allow to send crypto-currency through their chat app. Adem AY/Unsplash

WhatsApp has become a popular chat system used by people all over the world and now they are launching a new pilot program that is letting some users in the U.S. send and receive money through the chat app using crypto-currency. The pilot program was available in the U.S. and Guatemala, but users won't be able to access the payment functionality. These plans changed when Libra became Diem, while the Libra Association lost several key members and rebooted as the Diem Association. Novi launched without the Diem crypto-currency. Meta conducts is business with the crypto-currency exchange Coinbase.

The pilot program has its origins in Facebook's cryptocurrency plans. Facebook was planning to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra. The whole system was designed to offer a way to send money around the world with lower fees than traditional methods. Sending a payment is like sending any other attachment in WhatsApp. To access the feature, you select the paper clip icon on Android, and on iOS you press the plus icon and then select Payment from the menu.

Right now there are no fees for sending or receiving crypto-currency and no limits on how often the payments can be made. There are also no fees to keep a balance in the Novi account or to withdraw from your bank account. Payments are instant. These payments will not impact WhatsApp's popular end-to-end encryption, which is set in place by default.

People have used WhatsApp to send money to their friends and loved ones and now this new system will help them do that securely. CBS News says that the pilot program will allow WhatsApp to see what features are most important to users. They still have not said when the program might be available to all users or be made available in other countries.