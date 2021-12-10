Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Staging Hate Crime Hoax

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7Hyc_0dJ5yIrx00
Former Hollywood star Jussie Smollett was found guilty of faking a hate crime and lying to police.Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Former Hollywood star Jussie Smollett was convicted on five of six charges he was facing in connection to his fake hate crime. He was found guilty of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

A few years ago, Jussie Smollett claimed that two Trump-supporting racists beat him up, tied a noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him, with the hopes of raising his profile. The trial lasted a week consisting of testimony and arguments. The jury ended up spending only nine hours in deliberation. They found him guilty on five counts and acquitted him on one charge of lying to law enforcement.

As the verdict was read, Smollett appeared stoic while looking toward the jury. With the trial wrapped up, Judge Linn is ordering a pre-sentencing investigation and attorneys will hold a conference call to schedule a date for pre-sentencing motions. After the trial Judge Linn had deputies escort jury members to their vehicles. Special prosecutor Dan Webb addressed the media telling them that his message to the jury was that Smollett faked a hate crime, lied to the police, and lied to the jury.

Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict marks the end of the made-for-tv trial that jurors found Smollett directed from beginning to end. The drama began with him directing two "actors" to pretend to beat him up and even gave them a script to read from full of racial slurs. He even found the perfect setting for his fake crime.

During the course of the investigation, detectives spent hours with no sleep, while others had to retrace the steps of Smollett and get footage from doorbell cameras. The jury's decision really came to whose story they believed either Smollett's or the Osundairo brothers.

