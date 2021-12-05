Mark Cuban Buys Entire Town of Mustang

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is now the proud owner of the small town of Mustang, Texas. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has made a name for himself as a successful business owner and more recently launched a new drug company, that he hopes will lower prescription costs. Now on top of all of that, the Dallas icon now owns an entire town.

Mark Cuban just purchased the town of Mustang, south of Dallas. The entire town is only 77 acres and has been sold to a company controlled by Cuban. The town is a mere 55 miles south of Dallas. For years it was made up of only a strip club and a trailer park. There was a murder in the nightclub in 2008 that put it on the front page around the state.

More recently it's become just a small blip on the interstate. According to the latest census data, the city of Mustang has zero people. The town otf Mustang was the spot for liquor when most of Navarro County prohibited liquor sales. In 2017, the town was listed for sale at the cost of $4 million. Unfortunately, the property was never sold. The town has been in disarray, with the old strip club falling apart. However, Dallas real estate broker Mike Turner said that work can be done to rebuild the town.

Cuban doesn't really have plans for the town but bought the town because a friend needed to sell. With its proximity to I-45, a Dallas Mavericks billboard would be perfect there. Cuban is not the only billionaire to purchase large areas of real estate in small towns nationwide. Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter bought up property in Crested Butte, Colorado, and now owns six commercial properties.