Satire: Facts About Johnny Carson

Johnny Carson and Murray Lender Photo by Creative Commons: CLender

Johnny Carson has been gone for 17 years now, and he is still considered the king of late-night comedy. Nobody has come close to having the same impact he had. I really don’t watch any late-night guys now. For a period of time, I watched Jay Leno, in part because I was submitting jokes to him, and even managed to sell to him. But Jay wasn’t close to being as good as Johnny.

Of course, David Letterman wasn’t either. Carson was the best combination of stand-up comic, skit player and interviewer TV has ever seen. But as good as he was as a talk show host, other aspects of his life weren’t so smooth. So, with that backdrop, here are some things you might not have known about Johnny Carson.

1: Johnny did some boxing while in the Navy.

He actually had a record of 10–0. That stands in stark contrast to his divorce settlement record of 0–3.

2: Johnny’s first TV show was based in Omaha and called ‘The Squirrel’s Nest.”

During the show, he would interview pigeons and get their insights on the questionable dealings of the politicians they saw.

Think interviewing pigeons is tough? I suspect he preferred interviewing rather than a well past his prime Bob Hope. Hope was reportedly one of Carson’s least favorite guests. Hope’s lack of hearing and general mental decline made him a tough guest.

3: Joan Rivers claimed she and Johnny had a brief affair though they later had a falling out.

So did Johnny Moon Rivers? Who knows?

4: Wayne Newton was not a fan.

A group headed by Newton purchased a casino that Carson had shown an interest in. The media portrayed Newton as the winner and Carson as the loser. Johnny subsequently made Wayne Newton jokes.

Newton ultimately stormed into Johnny’s office and threatened to punch him out if the jokes didn’t stop. Apparently, Wayne wasn’t impressed by Johnny’s 10–0 boxing record in the Navy.

The jokes stopped.

5: Johnny helped spur Twister sales.

After he played the game with Eva Gabor on his show in 1966 sales of the game took off. Actually, I suspect Eva might have had something to do with that.

6: Johnny had a poor relationship with his mother and didn’t attend her funeral.

Johnny could have used the message in the cartoon below.

Woman ay grave Photo by Cartoon by Lambert-King

7: Red Skelton hired him to be a writer on his show.

At that point, Johnny became part of a Skelton crew. I wonder why Red didn't contact me?

8: Johnny enjoyed fiddling with pencils on his show.

Those pencils had an eraser on each end. This was done so nobody would get hurt. I can imagine management saying, ‘Hey, you could put your eye out doing that.

When Johnny said something about not being able to write with those pencils, Ed McMahon pointed out he was a talker, not a writer. And that’s why Ed was such a great number two for Johnny.

9: Johnny did a skit about a not-so-nice Mr. Rodgers.

And the real Mr. Rodgers wasn’t impressed. Johnny ended up apologizing to him. And Mr. Rodgers didn’t have to threaten to punch Johnny out.

10: Joey Bishop was Johnny’s most frequent guest host, filling in for Johnny 177 times.

You might remember those times as nights you got a decent night’s sleep.

11: Early in his career, Johnny worked as a ventriloquist.

I’ve got to say, I find this disappointing. This might hurt his image more than the sex tape of Johnny that surfaced after he died. I hope for the sake of his legacy it’s not discovered he did work as a mime.

12: Johnny’s last public appearance took place when he appeared on the David Letterman Show in 1994. He didn’t say a word.

But he wasn’t a mime.

13: He was cited and pleaded no contest to driving his DeLorean while under the influence.

I wonder if he was under the influence when he bought the DeLorean?

14: Johnny once made a joke about a toilet paper shortage and an actual TP shortage ensued.

Johnny had read about a shortage of commercial-grade toilet paper, not the standard stuff you buy in stores.

If you, like me, wondered what the difference between the two is, commercial TP is extraordinarily cheap. So, if you want to know if you are in a fancy restaurant, check to see if their bathrooms have two-ply.

15: His makeup kit included Wint O Green Life Savers.

Another reason why Johnny was a great host, he had fresh breath.