Satire: Facts About Johnny Carson

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7Q8Z_0nSFY9uP00
Johnny Carson and Murray LenderPhoto byCreative Commons: CLender

Johnny Carson has been gone for 17 years now, and he is still considered the king of late-night comedy. Nobody has come close to having the same impact he had. I really don’t watch any late-night guys now. For a period of time, I watched Jay Leno, in part because I was submitting jokes to him, and even managed to sell to him. But Jay wasn’t close to being as good as Johnny.

Of course, David Letterman wasn’t either. Carson was the best combination of stand-up comic, skit player and interviewer TV has ever seen. But as good as he was as a talk show host, other aspects of his life weren’t so smooth. So, with that backdrop, here are some things you might not have known about Johnny Carson.

1: Johnny did some boxing while in the Navy.

He actually had a record of 10–0. That stands in stark contrast to his divorce settlement record of 0–3.

2: Johnny’s first TV show was based in Omaha and called ‘The Squirrel’s Nest.”

During the show, he would interview pigeons and get their insights on the questionable dealings of the politicians they saw.

Think interviewing pigeons is tough? I suspect he preferred interviewing rather than a well past his prime Bob Hope. Hope was reportedly one of Carson’s least favorite guests. Hope’s lack of hearing and general mental decline made him a tough guest.

3: Joan Rivers claimed she and Johnny had a brief affair though they later had a falling out.

So did Johnny Moon Rivers? Who knows?

4: Wayne Newton was not a fan.

A group headed by Newton purchased a casino that Carson had shown an interest in. The media portrayed Newton as the winner and Carson as the loser. Johnny subsequently made Wayne Newton jokes.

Newton ultimately stormed into Johnny’s office and threatened to punch him out if the jokes didn’t stop. Apparently, Wayne wasn’t impressed by Johnny’s 10–0 boxing record in the Navy.

The jokes stopped.

5: Johnny helped spur Twister sales.

After he played the game with Eva Gabor on his show in 1966 sales of the game took off. Actually, I suspect Eva might have had something to do with that.

6: Johnny had a poor relationship with his mother and didn’t attend her funeral.

Johnny could have used the message in the cartoon below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMxtc_0nSFY9uP00
Woman ay gravePhoto byCartoon by Lambert-King

7: Red Skelton hired him to be a writer on his show.

At that point, Johnny became part of a Skelton crew. I wonder why Red didn't contact me?

8: Johnny enjoyed fiddling with pencils on his show.

Those pencils had an eraser on each end. This was done so nobody would get hurt. I can imagine management saying, ‘Hey, you could put your eye out doing that.

When Johnny said something about not being able to write with those pencils, Ed McMahon pointed out he was a talker, not a writer. And that’s why Ed was such a great number two for Johnny.

9: Johnny did a skit about a not-so-nice Mr. Rodgers.

And the real Mr. Rodgers wasn’t impressed. Johnny ended up apologizing to him. And Mr. Rodgers didn’t have to threaten to punch Johnny out.

10: Joey Bishop was Johnny’s most frequent guest host, filling in for Johnny 177 times.

You might remember those times as nights you got a decent night’s sleep.

11: Early in his career, Johnny worked as a ventriloquist.

I’ve got to say, I find this disappointing. This might hurt his image more than the sex tape of Johnny that surfaced after he died. I hope for the sake of his legacy it’s not discovered he did work as a mime.

12: Johnny’s last public appearance took place when he appeared on the David Letterman Show in 1994. He didn’t say a word.

But he wasn’t a mime.

13: He was cited and pleaded no contest to driving his DeLorean while under the influence.

I wonder if he was under the influence when he bought the DeLorean?

14: Johnny once made a joke about a toilet paper shortage and an actual TP shortage ensued.

Johnny had read about a shortage of commercial-grade toilet paper, not the standard stuff you buy in stores.

If you, like me, wondered what the difference between the two is, commercial TP is extraordinarily cheap. So, if you want to know if you are in a fancy restaurant, check to see if their bathrooms have two-ply.

15: His makeup kit included Wint O Green Life Savers.

Another reason why Johnny was a great host, he had fresh breath.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Johnny Carson# Joan Rivers# Joey Bishop# Satire# Humor

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

Largo, FL
5K followers

More from Larry E Lambert

Satire: Remembering Furnishings from the 70s

The decade of the 70s sems to take a lot of criticism. Some of it deserved, some of it, not so much. Take the area of decor. I actually like some of the furnishings from the 70s. Of course, some of that stuff was too much, even for my unsophisticated tastes. Take for example, shag carpet. I don’t mind the look, but the maintenance is terrible. With the shag carpet out of the way, here are some other things you might remember from the 70s.

Read full story
1 comments

Satire: Facts About Captain Kangaroo

It seems like I should look back on certain things from my childhood more favorably than I do. A case in point is Captain Kangaroo. I don’t have anything against the Captain and his show, I just didn’t find it that entertaining.

Read full story

Satire: Facts About the Golden Girls

One of the more offbeat comedies I've enjoyed over the years is “The Golden Girls.” And I was actually a fairly young guy at the time. I guess the point is funny is funny. Another point is if you are a guy, keep that fact under wraps until you are old enough to not to care what other people think. And sadly, I’m there. I’m a Golden Boy. Also known as an old man.

Read full story
2 comments

Boomer Sports Quiz 2

As a baby boomer, I grew up loving sports. Below is a quiz I put together which highlights sports figures from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. If you enjoyed sports from years gone by, these questions may generate some memories from years gone by. Let us know how you did.

Read full story

Satire: Strange Reasons for a Divorce

When I’m writing I generally have the TV playing. Often times I’m listening to news items or old biographies or documentaries. One thing I’ve noticed is how celebrities' divorces are broached. I hear stuff like conflicting schedules, health issues, or even bizarre stuff like, “We loved each other too much. We expressed that love through mutual assault.” Well, I decided to do some research on starbge reasons people get a divorce. here is some of what I came up with:

Read full story
1 comments

Satire: Has a Nigerian Prince Contacted You?

The quintessential scam artist is the unknown Nigerian Prince. It seems His Highness has often had to resort to relying on the kindness of strangers to help him get over some rough spots in his life. Often The Prince often has trouble accessing his funds. So, what’s a prince to do when he can’t access his funds? Access your funds.

Read full story

Satire: Facts About the Andy Griffith Show

Andy Griffith was a different kind of comedy. It wasn’t heavily dependent on snappy one-liners. It was more character-driven. Not only that, the main characters were decent people. They even promoted decent qualities. How could something with a premise like that be funny? Well, somehow this show managed to make it work. The Andy Griffith Show is one of the most beloved shows in TV history.

Read full story

Satire: Facts About Zane Gray

In the past I’ve written about how much I enjoyed the work of Louis L’Amour. I did most of my reading of L’Amour’s work back in the 1970s. At that time some of my fellow readers also read Zane Grey. I’ve read some of Grey’s work but didn’t enjoy it nearly as much as I did L’Amour's. I found Grey’s writing to be a bit stilted and his dialogue hard to follow.

Read full story
1 comments

Satire: Facts About I Love Lucy

In any discussion of great TV sitcoms, “I Love Lucy” will come up. And rightfully so. It was a great sitcom. And, on occasion, I can still watch it today. While Lucille Ball gets credit for being a comedic genius, I think Desi Arnaz was vastly underrated, both as an entertainer, and a businessman. So, let’s take a look at some facts about “I Love Lucy.”

Read full story
15 comments

Satire: Facts About James Bond

When we last saw James Bond, he was in a dire predicament. That’s not unusual. While Bond's future looked to be in doubt at his last sighting, I believe we will see him again.

Read full story
5 comments

Satire: Facts About the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has been in the news more recently than it has in years. Chief Justice, John Roberts, has been fighting basically a losing battle to avoid the impression that the court has become politicized. I’m not going to get involved in a debate of recent decisions. What I’m going to do is delve into some of the history of the Supreme Court, highlighting some of the odd stuff that has gone down since the inception of the court.

Read full story
18 comments

Satire: Excuses We Make When We Get Older

As we age, we see changes occur that we don’t like. We don’t hear or see as well as we used to, we aren’t as mobile as we used to be and we might see some changes in our mental capacities. But when it comes to dealing with these realities, we do what people of all ages do, we go into denial. Sometimes to a ridiculous degree. Let’s consider some examples.

Read full story
28 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Satire: Facts About WKRP in Cincinnati

I was saddened when I saw Howard Hessman passed away last year. Hessman had many acting credits, but my favorite Hessman character was Doctor Johnny Fever in the classic TV sitcom, “WKRP in Cincinnati.” In addition to the passing of Hesseman, another actor who made WKRP the great show it was, Frank Bonner, had also passed away a few months prior.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Opinion: Grades for the First Half of the White Sox Season

It was undeniably a catastrophic first half of the 2023 season for the White Sox. There were a few bright spots, but very few. As a White Sox fan, it's not just the poor performance that bugs me, it's the lack of accountability. Under the Jerry Reinsdorf regime, the same incompetent management team continues to stay in place. The best White Sox fans can hope for is this the blind hog that is the brain trust of the White Sox accidently finds an acorn.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Have You Seen These Surprisingly Good Movies?

I tend to like movies that are a little offbeat. If you’ve read my stuff, I doubt that comes as a surprise to you. Generally, I like westerns, comedies and character driven movies. Below is a list of miscellaneous movies I like. Some are more well-known than others. Let me know what you think about them. And here we go.

Read full story
2 comments

Satire: Facts About MASH

MASH is one of the most renowned shows in TV history. If you watched it over the years, you noticed a shift in direction, The show got less funny. You can decide if that was a good or bad thing, but it was a thing. Personally, I liked the show better with Trapper John and Henry Blake. I also preferred Frank Burns to Major Winchester, but that’s just me.

Read full story
44 comments

Satire: Facts About Miami Vice

I’ve said before the ‘Rockford Files” was my favorite detective show. “Hill Street Blues” was my favorite cop show. But Miami Vic was the most stylized of all the cops show. Not only did Crockett and Tubbs do away with bad guys, but they also got style points for the way they did it.

Read full story
5 comments

Satire: Are You Asking these Rhetorical Questions?

We hear them all the time. Rhetorical questions. Theoretically, they require no answer, but sometimes I feel compelled to examine the questions and provide an answer. Not necessarily a good answer, but an answer, nevertheless. Let’s take a look at some of these questions.

Read full story
5 comments

Satire: Facts About Don Rickles

Don Rickles is undeniably the greatest insult comic of all time. And unlike other comedians of that genre, he was generally able to work clean. Unless “hockey puck” has some connotation I’m unaware of. He was genuinely brilliant at what he did. You may or may not like what he did, but more than that, there was one thing he did that really bugged me.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy