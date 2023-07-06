Satire: Are You Asking these Rhetorical Questions?

Bear Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash

We hear them all the time. Rhetorical questions. Theoretically, they require no answer, but sometimes I feel compelled to examine the questions and provide an answer. Not necessarily a good answer, but an answer, nevertheless. Let’s take a look at some of these questions.

1: Is the Pope Catholic?

I’m guessing it’s probably part of the job description, but the Catholic church is becoming more liberal. The real question is how Catholic is the Pope. How does he feel about pre-marital sex, birth control and homosexuality?

2: Does a bear poop in the woods?

Obviously, it depends on where the bear is. If he’s in the woods, he’ll poop in the woods. Basically, he’ll poop wherever he wants to. Who’s going to stop him.

3: Who cares?

This can actually take a lot of research. We really need to refine the search to something more manageable like, “Do you care?” Or “Who in the building cares?” Beyond that, it’s pretty much an unmanageable question.

4: How are you?

That might come across as an actual question, but if the asker doesn’t listen for a response, it’s actually a rhetorical question. When I’ve asked that question, I’ve sometimes gotten the answer, “I can’t complain.”

My response?

“Then you’re just not applying yourself.”

5: If everyone jumped off a cliff, would you?

Once again, that question needs more information before answering. Why are they jumping off a cliff? Is there an imminent threat? Do they have parachutes?

6: Who’s counting?

Once again, context matter. If that question is asked at a bar, the answer may be the bartender. If someone is talking about how many pieces of pizza and individual has consumed, it’s probably the Pizza Nazi.

7: How many times have I told you?

Whoever asks this question is looking for trouble. By the nature of the question, it’s obvious the person asked has been unresponsive previously. Plus, the person being asked could reasonably take the fifth because it’s clear answering that question would be incriminating.

8: How many times do I have to tell you?

This is related to the above question. If you are asked this, give a really high number. That way, maybe the person asking will get tired of asking and do whatever they are asking you to do themselves.

9: Can’t you do anything right?

The obvious answer is yes. If something is going wrong, maybe it’s the fault of the person asking the condescending question. If a person can do something right, but things are going wrong, maybe the person being insulted isn’t getting the right request.

10: How should I know?

When asked a difficult question, this is a good response. It deflects responsibility and gives plausible deniability. It basically puts the burden of proof on someone else.