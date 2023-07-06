Satire: Are You Asking these Rhetorical Questions?

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGtbE_0nIKQpjh00
BearPhoto byZdeněk MacháčekonUnsplash

We hear them all the time. Rhetorical questions. Theoretically, they require no answer, but sometimes I feel compelled to examine the questions and provide an answer. Not necessarily a good answer, but an answer, nevertheless. Let’s take a look at some of these questions.

1: Is the Pope Catholic?

I’m guessing it’s probably part of the job description, but the Catholic church is becoming more liberal. The real question is how Catholic is the Pope. How does he feel about pre-marital sex, birth control and homosexuality?

2: Does a bear poop in the woods?

Obviously, it depends on where the bear is. If he’s in the woods, he’ll poop in the woods. Basically, he’ll poop wherever he wants to. Who’s going to stop him.

3: Who cares?

This can actually take a lot of research. We really need to refine the search to something more manageable like, “Do you care?” Or “Who in the building cares?” Beyond that, it’s pretty much an unmanageable question.

4: How are you?

That might come across as an actual question, but if the asker doesn’t listen for a response, it’s actually a rhetorical question. When I’ve asked that question, I’ve sometimes gotten the answer, “I can’t complain.”

My response?

“Then you’re just not applying yourself.”

5: If everyone jumped off a cliff, would you?

Once again, that question needs more information before answering. Why are they jumping off a cliff? Is there an imminent threat? Do they have parachutes?

6: Who’s counting?

Once again, context matter. If that question is asked at a bar, the answer may be the bartender. If someone is talking about how many pieces of pizza and individual has consumed, it’s probably the Pizza Nazi.

7: How many times have I told you?

Whoever asks this question is looking for trouble. By the nature of the question, it’s obvious the person asked has been unresponsive previously. Plus, the person being asked could reasonably take the fifth because it’s clear answering that question would be incriminating.

8: How many times do I have to tell you?

This is related to the above question. If you are asked this, give a really high number. That way, maybe the person asking will get tired of asking and do whatever they are asking you to do themselves.

9: Can’t you do anything right?

The obvious answer is yes. If something is going wrong, maybe it’s the fault of the person asking the condescending question. If a person can do something right, but things are going wrong, maybe the person being insulted isn’t getting the right request.

10: How should I know?

When asked a difficult question, this is a good response. It deflects responsibility and gives plausible deniability. It basically puts the burden of proof on someone else.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Questions# Pope# Bear# Satire# Humor

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

Largo, FL
4K followers

More from Larry E Lambert

Satire: Facts About MASH

MASH is one of the most renowned shows in TV history. If you watched it over the years, you noticed a shift in direction, The show got less funny. You can decide if that was a good or bad thing, but it was a thing. Personally, I liked the show better with Trapper John and Henry Blake. I also preferred Frank Burns to Major Winchester, but that’s just me.

Read full story
17 comments

Satire: Facts About Miami Vice

I’ve said before the ‘Rockford Files” was my favorite detective show. “Hill Street Blues” was my favorite cop show. But Miami Vic was the most stylized of all the cops show. Not only did Crockett and Tubbs do away with bad guys, but they also got style points for the way they did it.

Read full story
4 comments

Satire: Facts About Don Rickles

Don Rickles is undeniably the greatest insult comic of all time. And unlike other comedians of that genre, he was generally able to work clean. Unless “hockey puck” has some connotation I’m unaware of. He was genuinely brilliant at what he did. You may or may not like what he did, but more than that, there was one thing he did that really bugged me.

Read full story
25 comments

Satire: Fads of the 80s

From a physical standpoint, I was probably at my prime during the 80s. It wasn’t necessarily the best decade of my life, but it had its moments. Various trends popped up during that decade, some pretty cool, others not so much. I’ve listed some below and you can decide which fads/trends were cool and which ones weren’t.

Read full story
9 comments

Satire: Facts About "Get Smart"

While I watched a lot of TV during the 60s, I feel like there are some good shows I could have given more attention. Possibly because I spent a lot of bad Chicago sports teams during the 60s. “Get Smart” was one of those shows. But I regress. I did see the movie, “Get Smart,” and was impressed by it. Not surprisingly, Steve Carell was great as Maxwell Smart. But then again, so was Don Adams.

Read full story
37 comments
Chicago, IL

Opinion: It Would be really Nice if the Cubs and White Sox ownerships Actually Tried to Win

As a fan of both the Cubs and White Sox, I look in wonderment at the ownerships in New York, L. A. and Philadelphia. And even Tampa Bay for that matter. Why, you ask? Because those franchises at least seem like they care about winning. Some of them overspend in an effort to win, whereas Tampa Bay just seems extraordinarily smart. And occasionally, a franchise will combine brains and money. But not in Chicago.

Read full story

Opinion: My Favorite Comedians

Comedy is a subjective thing. Some of you have been subjected to mine for some months now. I believe that who we think is funny gives some insight into our personality. I decided to do my top15 favorite comedians. And then get professional help.

Read full story
3 comments

Satire: Facts About Indiana Jones

When I saw “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” I thought it was the best movie I had ever seen. It’s still at least a top five. Jones is my favorite action hero. While “Crystal Skull” wasn’t a fan of critics and I have to admit it wasn’t a cinema masterpiece, it was entertaining to see Jones and Miriam back in action. Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams didn’t do much for me, but that’s me.

Read full story

Opinion: ESPN's Best Anchors and Personalities Over the Years

’ve watched ESPN pretty much from its inception. I’ve seen lots of anchors and personalities come and go. ESPN is currently letting go of a lot of on-air talent as the parent company, Disney, cuts payroll. Some very recognizable names are included, such as Steven Young, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose and Suzy Kolber. I will miss some of the cuts more than others.

Read full story
6 comments

Satire: Signs of a Weak Economy

The economy is on everybody’s mind. And not in a good way. People think about inflation, rising interest rates, difficulty, and making ends meet. Pundits will read off numbers trying to tell us we are or are not experiencing economic difficulties. Rather than relying on so-called “experts” there are some other ways to tell if the economy is tanking. Let's look at some of those signs.

Read full story

Things to Know About Writing for Cartoons and Cartoonists

I’ve written for cartoon strips and cartoonists off and on for over 30 years. And, like many aspects of writing, the law of diminishing returns is at work here. I’ll start by giving out about giving some information about writing for syndicated comic strips.

Read full story

Satire: Facts About the Beverly Hillbillies

As a young kid during the 60s, I was bombarded by a number of potential heroes on TV. One stood head and shoulders above the rest. Jethro Bodine. Jethro could be seen on The Beverly Hillbillies performing amazing feats of strength while eating copious amounts of food. Both of those things were very impressive to me.

Read full story
94 comments

Satire: Pay Attention to Life's Disclaimers

We hear disclaimers all the time. Basically, if you ask the question, “What could go wrong?’ the disclaimer will answer that. Take for example, when an investment firm says, “Your results may vary,” it’s their way of covering their butts. Back when I actually had money in a 401K, which was around circa 2008, I lost some money. I don’t believe my investment counselor did, just me.

Read full story
1 comments

Satire: Facts About the Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts

By 1973, “The Dean Martin Show” was losing steam. At that point, the show was remade into a series of celebrity roasts. The result was some great comedy, that in many respects holds up well today. Yes, in today’s light it was politically incorrect and sexist. It was also, on occasion, hugely funny. When I say on occasion, there were a lot of occasions.

Read full story
34 comments

Satire: What Really Happened in Russia?

What transpired recently in Russia was both unnerving and bizarre. But what actually happened? Why did Yevgeny Prigozhin stop his march to Moscow. There seems to be no clear answers at this time.

Read full story
6 comments

Satire: Never Look Down Your Nose at a Nudist and Other Rules to Live by

I’ve lived a fairly long time now. Over the years, I learned a lot. Most of which I've forgotten. But there are some core ideas that have remained with me. Out of courtesy to my fellow man, I’ll share these. It would also be nice if they make a buck for me. So, here are some rules to live by:

Read full story

Satire: Technology That Old People Need

While I’m not very tech savvy, I’m not against all technology. For example, my ability to watch sports or see old movies has been greatly enhanced in recent years. I’m thus able to wile away the remaining days of my life by living in the past. But there are other areas in life that could use a boost from technology. Here are some things that come to mind.

Read full story
7 comments

Satire: Facts about the 1950s

A certain segment of America is very nostalgic about the 1950s. I’m a little too young to remember much about that decade but is seems idealized on TV. I suspect it wasn’t all Mayberry and cool stops around Route 66, though I wish we still had more of those roadside attractions.

Read full story
14 comments

Satire: Things You Don't See Anymore

I’ve been reading articles about stuff that has allegedly vanished from today’s life. I can honestly say that some of the stuff that has supposedly vanished is still alive and well and in my possession. Apparently, I’m like the Masada of old stuff. But even I am not harboring certain relics of the past. And if I don’t have them, has Billy Crystal so eloquently stated in “The Princess Bride,” they are "dead dead.” So here is a checklist of old stuff that is reportedly gone. Do you have or use any of these things?

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy