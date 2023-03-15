Three Star Athletes Whose Stock has Fallen

Aaron Rodgers Photo by Creative Commons: Mike Morbeck

Hugely talented athletes are given an enormous amount of latitude in life. It takes a lot for them to lose favor with their teams or fans. But sometimes they can go far enough to hurt their stock. We will take three cases in point.

Jalen Carter's stock has been steadily dropping

After the revelation of misdemeanor criminal charges being brought against Carter, he has continued to make a bad situation worse. His Pro Day workout raised even more red flags. Carter showed up nine pounds heavier than he did at the Pro Combine Day. He also didn't run a 40-yard dash and reportedly couldn't complete all his drills.

He looked like a guy that his mentally distracted or is just letting himself go. The nebulous term, "character issues" has been used in connection with him. His performance at Georgia's Pro Day won't help alleviate those doubts.

Ja Morant was dealt an eight game suspension

Morant is serving an eight-game suspension after brandishing a gun while in an intoxicated state. That event came on the heels of several other incidents which involved conduct that can generally be referred to as "thuggish."

NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, said “Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.” Morant spent some time in counseling, though he left the program as of today. Many questions abound.

Just what did Morant receive counseling for? Drinking? Drug use? Gun abuse? Violent impulse control? Acting like a horse's rear in general?

Bulls guard, Patrick Beverly, had an interesting take on the situation. "Fame mixed with success mixed with a ton of money mixed with a ton of freedom in the wrong hands, it's not a good poster,"

Beverly went on to say he thought the music and culture of today's players had a lot to do with the glorification of violence.

NBA players seem intent on acting tough. I wonder if they are so tough, why can't they play back-to-back games?

Morant's eight-game suspension resulted in a loss of about $668,000. Or about the same amount of money that was on the floor of that strip club.

Green Bay seems to finally have had enough of Aaron Rodgers

White smoke was finally seen coming from Aaron Rodgers chimney and he emerged to let the world know he wanted to play for the New York Jets. He also let the world know that when he went into his darkness retreat for four days, he was 90% sure he would retire. However, upon leaving the darkness and coming into the light, ala Punxsutawney Phil, and learning the Packers didn't love him anymore, decided he wanted to play for the Jets.

It seems that the Packers reached the tipping point where they decided Rodgers' talent wasn't worth his baggage.

As the Packers and Jets try to sort out compensation, Rodgers has set about trying to fill out the Jets roster with WRs who he's familiar with. Ironically, Rodgers has started working as the Jets GM before quarterbacking for them.