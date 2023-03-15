Chicago, IL

White Sox Outlook has gotten Brighter for the 2023 Season

Larry E Lambert

White Sox

The White Sox offseason outlook probably hit bottom when it was reported that newly signed starting pitcher, Mike Clevinger was being investigated by MLB for alleged instances of domestic violence. Those charges aside, Clevinger had other issues that made his signing questionable. Now, however, Clevinger has gotten a green light to proceed with the season, and Clevinger has also agreed to counseling. So that forest fire has subsided, at least for the moment. But the Sox were dealing with other issues.

Some of the holes in the lineup have been repaired, or at least spackled over

The Sox were looking for help at left field, right field, second base and catcher. And more pitching wouldn't hurt, but things are looking better. Adam Benintendi should take care of the black hole that was left field in the 2022 season. He's a left-handed bat with decent on base skills who can actually catch the ball.

Many fans were calling for Rick Hahn's scalp over not getting help in right field and second base. Well, the Sox seem to have some answers. Rookie Oscar Colas has looked good in right field this spring. He's also a left-handed hitter who has some power. He should also be a better defender than what the Sox had out their last year.

Elvis Andrus has returned to the Sox and seems ticketed to play second base. Honestly, I like the idea of Andrus at shortstop and Tim Anderson at second base, but I'm not sure Anderson's ego would allow it. Andrus is more consistent defensive defender at short. But even at second base, his return marks an upgrade over what they had in 2022.

Some improvement could come from in house

Catcher, Yasmani Grandal is coming off a miserable season, and had a contract that made him hard to move or dump. Grandal worked hard last winter to rehabilitate his lower body and the initial returns from spring training are encouraging. If he holds up, the Sox will be much improved.

Sox shortstop, Tim Anderson, was also among the myriad of White ox who had a miserable 2022 season. Anderson's season was slowed by injuries and his production took a huge step backwards, However, he has looked like the Tim Anderson of old this spring.

What about Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada?

Yoan Moncada is the poster boy for the White Sox sorry 2022 campaign. In addition, Robert had a great first half of the 2022, but a wrist injury reduced him to swinging with one hand in the second half of the 2022 season. If those two guys play to their potential, the Sox will be odds on favorites to win their division.

The biggest difference in the Sox this season could be their manager

Tony LaRussa was universally considered a disaster as the White Sox manager. If new manager, Pedro Grifol is successful in motivating the team to play to its potential, the White Sox should have a fun season.

While the Sox have some high-end talent, depth is a real concern. Maybe if injuries strike, Jerry Reinsdorf will open his wallet to provide some relief.

Sometimes I make myself laugh.

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

