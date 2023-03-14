Chicago, IL

Grading the Bears Personnel Groups After Day One of Free Agency

Larry E Lambert

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears wasted no time in using their ample cap space to upgrade the team. Ryan Pace has been a very busy man, though not all of the Bears' signings were what were expected. For example, many, including myself, expected the Bears to sign 49ers right tackle, Mike McGlinchey. Instead. McGlinchey signed with the Denver Broncos.

Surprisingly, the Bears signed two linebackers. First, they signed Eagles inside linebacker T. J. Edwards and then followed up by signing Bills linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds. While both the defensive and offensive lines still need help, the team is starting to take shape. Here's a snap shot of what the roster looks like now.

Quarterback: Justin Fields is the foundation cornerstone of the franchise. The Bears' improvement centers around his development. On the upside, Fields is probably the most physically talented QB in the NFL. The Bears are adding tools for Fields to work with. Currently, the Bears backup QB is Trevor Siemian. If he sees much time on the field, the Bears are in trouble. Grade: B+

Running backs: It seems like the chances of David Montgomery returning to the team are slim. But the Bears retain Khalil Herbert, who has shown big play ability. Trestan Ebner wasn't impressive as a rookie, so attention is needed in this department. Look for the Bears to draft a running back. Because of that this grade is really speculative. Personally, I wouldn't mind seeing the Bears draft Bijan Robinson, though I suspect the Bears will address the OL or DL with the ninth overall pick. Grade: C

Receivers and TEs: The addition of DJ Moore represents a huge upgrade. With Moore slotting as a number 1, now Darnell Mooney comfortably sizes up as a number 2 with Chase Clayborn dropping down to a number 3. TE, Cole Kmet is a solid performer. This group now looks pretty good. Grade:B

Offensive line: Signing guard, Nate Davis, helps but there is more work to be done. Look for the Bears to add a tackle. The Bears' play at center was really subpar last season, but that was in part because projected starter, Lucas Patrick, was plagued by injuries last season. The Bears may see what Lucas can do before trying to fill that position outside of house. The Bears will probably add a tackle to this group, and maybe more. Grade: D

Defensive line: This group was a disaster last season. The Bears have signed DeMarcus Walker, which is a start, but much more help is needed. At least three and maybe four more upgrades are in order. The Bears may be able to scrounge another starter form free agency, but they will likely have to look to the draft for help. Grade: D

Linebackers: Jack Sanborn proved to be a pleasant surprise last season. The addition of Edwards and Edmunds provide a serious boost to this unit. There still isn't a lot of depth here, but after assignments are sorted out this will be a pretty good unit. Grade: B

Defensive Backs: The Bears shored up this unit last season by drafting Kyler Gordon and Juquan Brisker. It was actually one of the strongest units on the team last year and should be even better this season. The Bears may draft some more help, but a good foundation is in place. Grade: B

Kickers: Cairo Santos missed five extra points last season but was generally petty good on field goals. Trenton Gill had a nice rookie season and should be fine as the Bears' punter. Grade: C

With recent additions to the Bears roster, Ryan Poles has shored up some of the club's needs, but both the offensive and defensive lines are in need of serious help. By the time of the draft, Poles should be able to draft for very specific needs, which represents huge progress.

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

