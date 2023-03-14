The Passing of Iconic Former Vikings Head Coach is a Reminder of a Great Era of Vikings Football

Bud Grant Photo by Creative Commons: Super-Nerd

I'm a Bears fan, but over the years I've had great regard for certain head coaches of Bears opponents. Bud Grant was one of them. Grant was the Vikings head coach from 1967-83. After a one-year break, he came back and coached the team again during the1985 season before retiring for good.

During his tenure, he led the Vikings to four Super Bowls. Though the Vikings never won a Super Bowl, Grant's record as their head coach is remarkable. It was obvious during the Vikings' four Super Bowl appearances they were overmatched physically by their AFC opponents.

Grant was the ideal head coach for the Minnesota franchise

Bud was stoic and taught his teams discipline. Grant also didn't feel the need to work around the clock, which was a refreshing change from guys who acted like they slept in their coach's office eight months out of the year.

Grant had his team practice outside in order to prepare them to play in the brutal Minnesota winters. He also didn't have heaters on the sidelines during games because he felt they focused more on the games when there were no heaters around.

Some of the Vikings greatest players played during the Bud Grant era

Former Canadian Football League standout, Joe Kapp, came stateside and had a near MVP season in 1969 as the Vikings QB. After Kapp was released, Gary Cuozzo had a breif tour of duty as the Vikings' QB before the team reacquired Fran Tarkenton. Tarkenton helped the team go to three Super Bowls where he spent a lot of his time running for his life as the Vikings went down to defeat.

During Grant's time with the Vikings, the team's defense was spearheaded by team's defensive line, aka, "The Purple People Eaters." The bunch included Jim Marshall, Gary Larsen, Alan Page and Carl Eller.

Bud Grant, Pre-Vikings

Prior to coaching the Vikings, Grant had a great run in the CFL as the head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 10 seasons as the Blue Bombers head coach, Grant took the team to six Grey Cups, winning the Cup four times.

Before going into coaching Grant was a great athlete himself. Grant played in both the NBA and NFL. Grant played two seasons in the NBA before quitting and playing in the NFL. He played two seasons with the Eagles. He played defensive end for the first season and led the team in sacks. In his second season, he switched to WR and finished second in the NFL in receiving yards with 997 yards, including seven TDs on 56 catches.

After a contract dispute, he left the team to play in the CFL.

All in all, Grant led a remarkable life.