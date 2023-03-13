A Trip to the Beach isn't What it used to be, and it Could Get Worse

Beach Pollution Photo by Antoine GIRET on Unsplash

I love beaches. That's one reason why spent nine years living in Florida. Florida has some absolutely beautiful beaches, but my last three years in Florida saw me spending less time at the beach. Between Covid and red tide, the beach wasn't the attraction it used to be. And in some cases, there could be more problems at the beach.

Another potential problem is on the horizon

A giant blob of seaweed is reportedly heading towards Florida's gulf coast. The mass is about 5000 miles wide and can be seen from outer space. The seaweed can cause various problems as it gets closer to shore. As it decomposes it can release hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide can create problems for air and water, as well as triggering respiratory problems for people nearby.

And it's also terrible for the beach going experience.

Even now beaches along Florida's southwest coast are having issues. Dead fish are washing up on shore and beachgoers are reporting respiratory issues and burning eyes.

A beachside festival which wasn't scheduled for next month has already been canceled.

It will be interesting to see what steps Florida will take to protect one of its greatest assets, its beaches, going forward.

Texas' beaches pale in comparison

In years gone by, a trip to the beach for me and my family, meant a trip to south Texas. My wife and I have gone to both Galveston and Port Aransas and enjoyed them both. Having said that, the beach experience isn't what it could be. The water is murky, and seaweed is fairly abundant. For example, a record 8,400 tons of sargassum (a type of seaweed) was picked up on Galveston Island in one day. But wait, there's more! If you look off into the horizon in the gulf you will see oil rigs.

It seems that when it comes to a battle between oil and scenic beauty, oil will almost always win out.

Why so much seaweed?

When it comes to environmental issues, including massive amounts of seaweed, the usual suspects are in play. They include deforestation, global warming resulting in rising ocean temperatures and dumping sewage into the ocean are potential factor in an increase in sargassum. While seaweed does have some beneficial properties, the oceans seem to be getting too much of a good thing.

What next?

Florida and Texas have long had to plan for hurricanes, but they now may have to start planning for an additional environmental issue, massive amounts of seaweed. As for now, before planning a trip to the beach, consider checking out the seaweed situation before making any final decisions.