All Chicago White Sox Team from 1965 to Present, Position Players

Larry E Lambert

Frank Thomas

Before the start of the 2022 season, the White Sox needle looked to be pointed in the right direction.
Last year, however, was a step. Time will tell if anybody on the current team will make this list in a few years. backwards To qualify, a player needs to have played for the Sox for at least three years. That’s why Albert Bell isn’t on the team. He put together one good year for the Sox, followed by one great year, and went on his way to Baltimore. Bell hit .311 with 49 homers and 148 RBIs in 1998. I had forgotten just what a beast at the plate he was.

Anyway, here goes. Discussion is encouraged.

Catcher: Carlton Fisk.

Really, nobody else is a close second. Carlton played for the White Sox for 13 seasons. Fisk was an offensive beast for the Sox. His best year came in 1985 when he hit 37 homers with 107 RBIs. This was one of the easiest choices on this team.

First base: Frank Thomas

For a team that didn’t have much offense for years, the Sox have had an abundance of great hitting first basemen in the last 50 years. In addition to Thomas, the Sox have also had Dick Allen, Paul Konerko, and Jose Abreu man the position. While Thomas gets the nod, Dick Allen was the most exciting offensive player I’ve ever watched play for the Sox. Paul Konerko was a model of production and consistency while providing leadership. It’s amazing that I would put someone as good as Abreu 4th at this position, but that speaks to the Sox depth at this position. Jose Abreu would be the pick if he were on a number of different teams, it’s just the Sox group of first basemen is that good. The Sox came a long way from the days of Tommy McCraw. No offense Tommy.

Second base: Ray Durham

Ray played second for the Sox for 8 years, from 1995–2002. He was a solid offensive contributor, with an OPS of .780. He also provided some speed, stealing 219 bases during that time frame. Ray’s hands were a bit stiff, but he had good range on pop flies.

Shortstop: Luis Aparicio

Looie’s heyday with the Sox was during the mid ’50s and early ’60s, but he came back to the team from 1968–70 and played some great ball. He actually had the best offensive season of his career in 1970. Aparicio hit .313 with an OPS of .776. He struck out only 34 times while walking 53 times. He was also solid in the field. Looie had a WAR of 4.8. While Aparicio is the choice now, by the end of the 2021 season, Tim Anderson could someday be the guy. Anderson’s defense continues to occasionally be sketchy, but his offense is real, as evidenced by his 2019 AL batting title. His 2020 season showed 2019 wasn’t a fluke. Look for more good stuff to come from Anderson.

Third base: Robin Ventura

I’m not a fan of Robin Ventura the manager, but I loved Robin Ventura the player. Robin played an excellent third base while swinging a potent bat. For the 10 years, Robin was in Chicago, he had an OPS of .805. He had a couple of years of 30+ homers and 100+ RBIs. In addition to that, he was great in the clutch. His 18 grand slams tied him with Willie McCovey for 5th on the all-time list. While Ventura is the choice at third, the Sox have had some other excellent options at the position. Bill Melton, while not particularly strong in the field, did bring a power bat to the position for the Sox during the early 70’s. Bill hit 33 homers in both 1970 and 71. In 1971 that was good enough for the home run leadership in the AL, making Melton the first member of the White Sox to ever lead the league in that department. Joe Crede was a cornerstone of the 2005 World Series winner. During his heyday in the mid-2000’s Joe was good for about 20 home runs and 70 RBIs while playing a great third base. Yoan Moncada seemed to be on his way to possibly become the best Sox third baseman in recent memory but regressed terribly last year.

Left field: Tim Raines

I had a hard time deciding on this position because it was hard to find a guy that had three really good years in left field for the Sox. The Sox had had a number of guys that produced for a year or two. I mentioned Albert Bell, who if he had played another year for the Sox would have been the choice. Greg Luzinski and Ron Kittle briefly provided power at the position, as did Ivan Calderon, but ultimately Raines was the choice. Tim played five years for the Sox and had an OPS of .781. That’s a notch below his peak with the Montreal Expos but still pretty good, especially when you factor in his stolen base and base running ability.

Center field: Chet Lemon

I remembered Chet as being pretty good, but in looking back at his stats, he was even better than I remembered. Chet played a solid center field while having an OPS of .814. At his peak, Chet’s WAR was around 4–5. Beyond Lemon, the Sox haven’t had much at the position. Names like Pat Kelley and Rudy Law come to mind. Luis Robert has the potential to make the list in years to come, but last season was definitely a step in the wrong direction.

Right field: Magglio Ordonez

The Sox have had two top right fielders in the last 50 years, Ordonez and Harold Baines. In looking at the numbers, Magglio is an easy choice. During the early 2000’s Magglio was a tremendous hitter. He was good for about 30 home runs and 110 RBIs at his peak. Defensive metrics weren’t particularly kind to Magglio, but his offense was too good to be ignored. I was genuinely surprised when I looked at Baine’s stats. They’re good, but don’t jump out at you. At his peak, he was good for 20 or so home runs and around 90 RBIs. In addition, defensive metrics weren’t kind to him either. I liked Harold, but his being elected to the Hall of Fame is another reason I stopped caring about it.

DH: Dick Allen

Allen is still the most exciting offensive player I’ve seen on the White Sox. For a brief period of time, he was easily the most dominant player in the American League.

