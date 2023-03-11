Chicago, IL

Bears' Future is already Looking Better

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VvX3_0lFqGQAJ00
D J MoorePhoto byCreative Commons: All-Pro Reels

Last season Ryan Poles tore the Bears roster down to the studs. Actually, in the Bears' case, there weren't very many studs, but that's another story. After the teardown, Poles is looking to use a ton of cap space as well as a bevy of draft picks now available.

Yes, Poles made a great trade with Carolina Panthers

It was no secret to anybody with a pulse that the Bears were going to trade the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. As probably every NFL fan knows, the Bears traded the first overall pick to the Panthers for the 9th and 61st pick in the 2023 draft. In addition, the Bears picked up the Panthers first round pick in 2024 and their second-round pick in 2025. That's nice.

But perhaps the biggest addition was WR, DJ Moore. Thus, the Bears' quest for a number one WR is probably complete. Adding Moore looks to be a great move, as he is probably going to be better than any WR in the upcoming draft, as well as any WR available through free agency.

In addition, the Panthers have a real chance of being bad next season. And that would be great news for the Bears.

What's next?

Next week starts free agency and look for the Bears to add a high quality defensive and offensive lineman. Javon Hargrave and Dre'mont Jones would seem to be the top defensive free agent targets. If I had to guess, I would go with Jones who should be entering his prime.

There are some fairly high-profile offensive tackles available. Orlando Pace, Mike McGlinchey, Jawaan Taylor, and Kaleb McGary lead the list. If I was going to guess which tackle the Bears would target, I would guess McGlinchey, who is considered a beast as a run blocker and a fair pass blocker.

What to look for in the Bears draft

Of course, what the Bears do in the draft will depend largely on what they do in free agency. Generally speaking, the Bears will probably be looking for an edge rusher. Another possibility to consider is adding Texas RB, Bijan Robinson. While the Bears don't have a huge need at RB, they do face the prospect of losing David Montgomery to free agency. Robinson is considered the best RB in this draft class and adding him would make the Bears offense more explosive.

At some point, look for the Bears to add a center. John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota looks to be the best in this draft class, but don't look for the Bears to use the 9th pick on him. Their second-round picks are late in the second round, so he will probably be gone by the time they make their second pick.

Miscellaneous free agents the Bears may look into

The Rams have allowed edge rusher, Leonard Floyd, hit free agency and he could help the Bears with their pass rush. Floyd is no stranger to Bears fans as he spent his first four years in the league in Chicago. After going to the Rams, Floyd put up 29 sacks in his three seasons there. That type of production would be extremely helpful in the Bears' defense.

The Chiefs also released proven pass rusher, Frank Clark. Clark has been more productive in the playoffs than in the regular season, but he would also represent an upgrade for the Bears.

Poles has shown enough moxie to give Bears fans hope he can make the best use of available assets. The Bears should show marked improvement this year, and next year's draft should add to their foundation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL Draft# Chicago Bears# Ryan Poles# Carolina Panthers# Bijan Robinson

Comments / 0

Published by

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

Largo, FL
687 followers

More from Larry E Lambert

Remembering "Plan 9 From Outer Space"

In any discussion of the worst movies ever made, talk will turn to "Plan 9 from Outer Space." Plan 9 was directed legendary director, Ed Wood. Ed was legendary in the same way the Edsel was famous among cars.

Read full story

Will Trent has a Sneaky Breakout Character

Recently, I found myself looking for something to watch and stumbled upon "Will Trent." Trent, played by Ramon Rodriguez, is a quirky character who has become a special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Actually, the most effective agent in the Georgia Bureau. Trent's background was difficult, to say the least.

Read full story

Three Star Athletes Whose Stock has Fallen

Hugely talented athletes are given an enormous amount of latitude in life. It takes a lot for them to lose favor with their teams or fans. But sometimes they can go far enough to hurt their stock. We will take three cases in point.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

White Sox Outlook has gotten Brighter for the 2023 Season

The White Sox offseason outlook probably hit bottom when it was reported that newly signed starting pitcher, Mike Clevinger was being investigated by MLB for alleged instances of domestic violence. Those charges aside, Clevinger had other issues that made his signing questionable. Now, however, Clevinger has gotten a green light to proceed with the season, and Clevinger has also agreed to counseling. So that forest fire has subsided, at least for the moment. But the Sox were dealing with other issues.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Grading the Bears Personnel Groups After Day One of Free Agency

The Chicago Bears wasted no time in using their ample cap space to upgrade the team. Ryan Pace has been a very busy man, though not all of the Bears' signings were what were expected. For example, many, including myself, expected the Bears to sign 49ers right tackle, Mike McGlinchey. Instead. McGlinchey signed with the Denver Broncos.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Passing of Iconic Former Vikings Head Coach is a Reminder of a Great Era of Vikings Football

I'm a Bears fan, but over the years I've had great regard for certain head coaches of Bears opponents. Bud Grant was one of them. Grant was the Vikings head coach from 1967-83. After a one-year break, he came back and coached the team again during the1985 season before retiring for good.

Read full story
Florida State

A Trip to the Beach isn't What it used to be, and it Could Get Worse

I love beaches. That's one reason why spent nine years living in Florida. Florida has some absolutely beautiful beaches, but my last three years in Florida saw me spending less time at the beach. Between Covid and red tide, the beach wasn't the attraction it used to be. And in some cases, there could be more problems at the beach.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

All Chicago White Sox Team from 1965 to Present, Position Players

Before the start of the 2022 season, the White Sox needle looked to be pointed in the right direction. Last year, however, was a step. Time will tell if anybody on the current team will make this list in a few years. backwards To qualify, a player needs to have played for the Sox for at least three years. That’s why Albert Bell isn’t on the team. He put together one good year for the Sox, followed by one great year, and went on his way to Baltimore. Bell hit .311 with 49 homers and 148 RBIs in 1998. I had forgotten just what a beast at the plate he was.

Read full story
Shawnee, OK

Homelessness isn't just a Big City Problem

I enjoy going to libraries. Early on when I was just starting to write, I used to go to the local libraries to do research. At that time, the local libraries were in Shawnee and Tecumseh, Oklahoma. That was about 30 years ago. I've recently moved back to the area and still spend some time at the libraries.

Read full story
3 comments

Remembering ABC's Wide World of Sports

For almost 40 years ABC’s Wide World of Sports spanned the globe looking for athletic competition that highlighted, “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” While I enjoyed some of those segments, others spanned a little too far afield to suit me.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

A look at the Long, Mostly Sad History of Chicago Bears Head Coaches

After a disastrous 2022 season, optimism about the 2023 season is running high in the Bears camp. They are armed with plenty of cap space and the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. In addition, they seemed to have finally solved the franchise's QB issue.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Thinking of Moving to Florida? Check about Homeowners Insurance First

Thinking about moving to Florida? It's easy to see why. The place is beautiful. I lived there for nine years and enjoyed it. I recently moved back to Oklahoma because of among other reasons, a lower cost of living and slower lifestyle. There is, however, a disturbing trend to take into consideration.

Read full story
34 comments

Remembering NBC Sunday Night Mystery Movies

The 1971–72 TV season saw NBC add rotating mystery series to their Sunday NIght lineup. The original three new series were Columbo, McCloud, and McMillen and Wife. The most popular of that group was Columbo, though the other two were solid ratings performers.

Read full story
7 comments
Minneapolis, MN

All Minnesota Twins Team from 1965 Forward, Position Players

For a team that has had limited financial resources, the Minnesota Twins have had a surprisingly large number of great players don their uniform. Here’s a look at the all-Twins team.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant is the Latest Issue facing the NBA

Ja Morant is taking some time away from the Memphis Grizzles after posting an Instagram Live video of himself singing and flashing a gun at a Glendale nightclub. The incident occurred after the Grizzles lost to the Nuggets. It seems that Morant may have his own ideas about “load management.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: NBC's Thursday Night Lineup from the 80s May have been the Best in TV History

Many years ago I used to watch quite a few network TV shows. Now I watch only a handful. I do feel like the old guy that talks about how everything in the past was better. While that’s not true of everything, it was true of network TV. A couple of times in television history, a network put together an incredible evening of entertainment.

Read full story
53 comments
Oklahoma State

1883 Season 2 Will Feature a Famous Lawman from the Oklahoma Territory

The original 1883 saga showed the backstory of the Dutton family. Though details are fuzzy, it seems that 1883 Season 2 will present a completely different storyline from the same time period. It will reportedly traverse the career of one of the most effective and underpublicized law officers in the history of the Oklahoma Territory. Perhaps the three most well-known law officers in the territory were collectively known as the Three Guardsmen, Bill Tilghman, Chris Madsen and Hec Thomas.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Is "It's Not Red or Blue, it's Green" any way to run a News Organization?

The above quote comes from News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch made the statement during his testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The quote was in response to why Murdoch didn’t rein in news anchors who were knowingly spreading false information about the 2020 Presidential election.

Read full story
2 comments

Satire: Steven Seagal's Career in His Movie Titles

Few actors have made the transition from action hero to punchline as quickly and seamlessly as Steven Seagal. Whether it’s the exaggerated sense of self-importance, the really hard to verify and believe stories, or funny run, Seagal gets plenty of attention. And not the kind he apparently craves. Here’s a look at Steven’s career arc through his movies.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy