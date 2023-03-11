Bears' Future is already Looking Better

D J Moore Photo by Creative Commons: All-Pro Reels

Last season Ryan Poles tore the Bears roster down to the studs. Actually, in the Bears' case, there weren't very many studs, but that's another story. After the teardown, Poles is looking to use a ton of cap space as well as a bevy of draft picks now available.

Yes, Poles made a great trade with Carolina Panthers

It was no secret to anybody with a pulse that the Bears were going to trade the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. As probably every NFL fan knows, the Bears traded the first overall pick to the Panthers for the 9th and 61st pick in the 2023 draft. In addition, the Bears picked up the Panthers first round pick in 2024 and their second-round pick in 2025. That's nice.

But perhaps the biggest addition was WR, DJ Moore. Thus, the Bears' quest for a number one WR is probably complete. Adding Moore looks to be a great move, as he is probably going to be better than any WR in the upcoming draft, as well as any WR available through free agency.

In addition, the Panthers have a real chance of being bad next season. And that would be great news for the Bears.

What's next?

Next week starts free agency and look for the Bears to add a high quality defensive and offensive lineman. Javon Hargrave and Dre'mont Jones would seem to be the top defensive free agent targets. If I had to guess, I would go with Jones who should be entering his prime.

There are some fairly high-profile offensive tackles available. Orlando Pace, Mike McGlinchey, Jawaan Taylor, and Kaleb McGary lead the list. If I was going to guess which tackle the Bears would target, I would guess McGlinchey, who is considered a beast as a run blocker and a fair pass blocker.

What to look for in the Bears draft

Of course, what the Bears do in the draft will depend largely on what they do in free agency. Generally speaking, the Bears will probably be looking for an edge rusher. Another possibility to consider is adding Texas RB, Bijan Robinson. While the Bears don't have a huge need at RB, they do face the prospect of losing David Montgomery to free agency. Robinson is considered the best RB in this draft class and adding him would make the Bears offense more explosive.

At some point, look for the Bears to add a center. John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota looks to be the best in this draft class, but don't look for the Bears to use the 9th pick on him. Their second-round picks are late in the second round, so he will probably be gone by the time they make their second pick.

Miscellaneous free agents the Bears may look into

The Rams have allowed edge rusher, Leonard Floyd, hit free agency and he could help the Bears with their pass rush. Floyd is no stranger to Bears fans as he spent his first four years in the league in Chicago. After going to the Rams, Floyd put up 29 sacks in his three seasons there. That type of production would be extremely helpful in the Bears' defense.

The Chiefs also released proven pass rusher, Frank Clark. Clark has been more productive in the playoffs than in the regular season, but he would also represent an upgrade for the Bears.

Poles has shown enough moxie to give Bears fans hope he can make the best use of available assets. The Bears should show marked improvement this year, and next year's draft should add to their foundation.