Remembering NBC Sunday Night Mystery Movies

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDdYU_0lD91NYy00
Peter Falk

The 1971–72 TV season saw NBC add rotating mystery series to their Sunday NIght lineup. The original three new series were Columbo, McCloud, and McMillen and Wife. The most popular of that group was Columbo, though the other two were solid ratings performers.

The next year, Hec Ramsey was added. NBC went on to add the Wednesday Mystery Movie. Those movies also featured rotating characters in their own series. I won’t get into those series as they generally weren’t as memorable. So, let’s reflect on those NBC Sunday Mystery Movies.

My favorite was Heck Ramsey

Richard Boone played Hector “Hec” Ramsey. Ramsey was a gunslinger/peace officer at the turn of the 20th century. Ramsey played an officer who was on the cutting edge of police detective work at the time.

Ramsey was a little rough around the edges for his boss, police chief Oliver Stamp, played by Rick Lentz. You might remember Lentz as the guy John Wayne had sucking on his gun barrel in “The Shootist.”

There are only ten episodes of Hec Ramsey. I’m not sure why, though it’s possible Richard Boone had differences with the producers of the show.

When I think of Hec Ramsey I think of an older, fatter, seedier version of Paladin. the hero of the old TV western, “Have Gun Will Travel.” Have Gone Will Travel is one of my favorite TV shows of all time. Plus, I like Boone’s work in general. He was great as the hero or heavy. I remember his work in “The Shootist” and “Hombre.” I just wish there was more Hec Ramsey.

McCloud was pretty good too

Dennis Weaver played Sam McCloud, a Deputy Marshall from Taos New Mexico. McCloud found himself in New York after being loaned to the NYPD as a special investigator. Why the NYPD needed help from Taos, New Mexico is beyond me, but it worked.

McCloud became a source of frustration to Chief Clifford, played by J D Cannon. As is the way with so many heroes, McCloud was successful, though unconventional. He was an irritant to his superior. Sounds like me, except for that successful part.

And then there was McMillan and Wife

Of the NBC Mystery series, this was my least favorite. Rock Hudson played Stuart McMillan. McMillan was a former defense attorney who became the San Francisco police commissioner. McMillan’s character was 50ish, while his wife, Sally McMillan, played by Susan St. James was in her 20s.

Besides being hifalutin, the couple had a really strange relationship with kids. At the end of season one, St. James was pregnant. At the beginning of season two, she was no longer pregnant and there was no kid.

St. James was again pregnant in season four and gave birth to a son. In season five, the kid is not seen or even mentioned. What’s going on with this couple? Are there any kids? If not, what happened to them?

Maybe the kids were adopted out. Those poor kids or kid probably needed psychological help when they found out they were just plot devices. At least on The Dick Van Dyke Ritchie wasn’t seen very often, but they occasionally trotted him out.

It seems like poor behavior for a police commissioner.

After season six, Sally was killed off in a plane crash. Investigators suspect the crash was the result of a contract dispute. Contract disputes were the number one killer of prominent TV characters back in the 70s.

Every so often I find myself watching Columbo. Recently I came across some episodes of Hec Ramsey on YouTube. It was a nice watch.

Which one of the Mystery Movies was your favorite?

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

