Memphis, TN

Ja Morant is the Latest Issue facing the NBA

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQIBf_0lCFnG6s00
NBAPhoto byAndre TanonUnsplash

Ja Morant is taking some time away from the Memphis Grizzles after posting an Instagram Live video of himself singing and flashing a gun at a Glendale nightclub. The incident occurred after the Grizzles lost to the Nuggets. It seems that Morant may have his own ideas about “load management.”

The incident is just the latest of a series of incidents wherein Morant exercised poor judgement. These incidents include Morant allegedly punching a teenager a whole bunch of times and then going into his house and reemerging with a gun.

He also reportedly created a disturbance at a mall when he led his posse into a skirmish with mall security. This was on the heels of someone from Moran’s entourage allegedly pointing a laser at the Indiana Pacers team bus.

Thankfully, thus far Moran hasn’t been a shooting guard, only a point guard at worse.

Reactions to Moran’s situation have varied.

Some NBA analysts have pointed out that Morant is only 23 and young men are prone to show poor judgement. True enough, but how many 23-year-olds have this much controversy involving guns?

In addition, the Grizzlies are gaining somewhat of a reputation as a thuggish team. Do they have a culture issue?

Morant has a lot of money on the table. Will he butcher the opportunity to pursue the thug life? We’ll see.

Do NBA players really enjoy playing the game?

“Load management” has entered the NBA lexicon. Players back in the 90s generally played games even if they were scheduled back-to-back.

Greg Popovich pioneered the concept of load management. Pops would give veterans such as Tim Duncan time off during the regular season, theoretically to get them fresh for the playoffs. That’s a nice theory, but does load management really matter?

If a player sits out a game but is hitting strip clubs after the game, is he any mor rested? The bottom line is load management diminishes the NBA’s product.

One of the many great things about Michael Jordan is the fact he always wanted to suit up and play. On occasion, Jordan actually had to fight management to get on the court. My how things have changed.

Waa! Waa! I don’t want to play here!

Another disturbing trend in the NBA is big name players signing a huge contract and then failing to actually compete, or even some cases, even show up. James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have all used this ploy. And it’s not a good look for them or the NBA.

NBA All-Star Weekend is no longer an event

While the weekend used to be a treat for fans, but that’s no longer the case. The dunk contest used to be a magnet for some of the biggest highflyers in the game, that’s no longer the case. You could probably find better dunkers in Rucker Park.

As for the game itself, can anybody keep track of the format? And exactly when did defense last make an appearance in the game? But then again, defense requires effort, which has long been absent from the game.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ja Morant# NBA# Memphis Grizzlies# James Harden# Kyrie Irving

Comments / 1

Published by

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

Largo, FL
663 followers

More from Larry E Lambert

Chicago, IL

All Chicago White Sox Team from 1965 to Present, Position Players

Before the start of the 2022 season, the White Sox needle looked to be pointed in the right direction. Last year, however, was a step. Time will tell if anybody on the current team will make this list in a few years. backwards To qualify, a player needs to have played for the Sox for at least three years. That’s why Albert Bell isn’t on the team. He put together one good year for the Sox, followed by one great year, and went on his way to Baltimore. Bell hit .311 with 49 homers and 148 RBIs in 1998. I had forgotten just what a beast at the plate he was.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Bears' Future is already Looking Better

Last season Ryan Poles tore the Bears roster down to the studs. Actually, in the Bears' case, there weren't very many studs, but that's another story. After the teardown, Poles is looking to use a ton of cap space as well as a bevy of draft picks now available.

Read full story
Shawnee, OK

Homelessness isn't just a Big City Problem

I enjoy going to libraries. Early on when I was just starting to write, I used to go to the local libraries to do research. At that time, the local libraries were in Shawnee and Tecumseh, Oklahoma. That was about 30 years ago. I've recently moved back to the area and still spend some time at the libraries.

Read full story
2 comments

Remembering ABC's Wide World of Sports

For almost 40 years ABC’s Wide World of Sports spanned the globe looking for athletic competition that highlighted, “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” While I enjoyed some of those segments, others spanned a little too far afield to suit me.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

A look at the Long, Mostly Sad History of Chicago Bears Head Coaches

After a disastrous 2022 season, optimism about the 2023 season is running high in the Bears camp. They are armed with plenty of cap space and the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. In addition, they seemed to have finally solved the franchise's QB issue.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Thinking of Moving to Florida? Check about Homeowners Insurance First

Thinking about moving to Florida? It's easy to see why. The place is beautiful. I lived there for nine years and enjoyed it. I recently moved back to Oklahoma because of among other reasons, a lower cost of living and slower lifestyle. There is, however, a disturbing trend to take into consideration.

Read full story
34 comments

Remembering NBC Sunday Night Mystery Movies

The 1971–72 TV season saw NBC add rotating mystery series to their Sunday NIght lineup. The original three new series were Columbo, McCloud, and McMillen and Wife. The most popular of that group was Columbo, though the other two were solid ratings performers.

Read full story
7 comments
Minneapolis, MN

All Minnesota Twins Team from 1965 Forward, Position Players

For a team that has had limited financial resources, the Minnesota Twins have had a surprisingly large number of great players don their uniform. Here’s a look at the all-Twins team.

Read full story

Opinion: NBC's Thursday Night Lineup from the 80s May have been the Best in TV History

Many years ago I used to watch quite a few network TV shows. Now I watch only a handful. I do feel like the old guy that talks about how everything in the past was better. While that’s not true of everything, it was true of network TV. A couple of times in television history, a network put together an incredible evening of entertainment.

Read full story
53 comments
Oklahoma State

1883 Season 2 Will Feature a Famous Lawman from the Oklahoma Territory

The original 1883 saga showed the backstory of the Dutton family. Though details are fuzzy, it seems that 1883 Season 2 will present a completely different storyline from the same time period. It will reportedly traverse the career of one of the most effective and underpublicized law officers in the history of the Oklahoma Territory. Perhaps the three most well-known law officers in the territory were collectively known as the Three Guardsmen, Bill Tilghman, Chris Madsen and Hec Thomas.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Is "It's Not Red or Blue, it's Green" any way to run a News Organization?

The above quote comes from News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch made the statement during his testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The quote was in response to why Murdoch didn’t rein in news anchors who were knowingly spreading false information about the 2020 Presidential election.

Read full story
2 comments

Satire: Steven Seagal's Career in His Movie Titles

Few actors have made the transition from action hero to punchline as quickly and seamlessly as Steven Seagal. Whether it’s the exaggerated sense of self-importance, the really hard to verify and believe stories, or funny run, Seagal gets plenty of attention. And not the kind he apparently craves. Here’s a look at Steven’s career arc through his movies.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Pete Rose Exemplifies How Tolerant Sports Fans Are

Recently we seen two college athletes involved in sketchy situations that resulted in a death, or deaths of other parties. Alabama star basketball player, Brandon Miller brought a gun that was used in a fatal shooting. In addition, Georgia University star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in an incident that resulted in two deaths. Not to jump the gun, but it would seem that their status as sports stars will influence how they are treated by the judicial system. That's not exactly shocking.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: Jalen Carter's Legal Situation Jumbles NFL Draft

An arrest warrant was issued for Jalen Carter, who was projected as a top five draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Carter is being charged with reckless driving and racing. The charges come in conjunction with a fatal crash that killed two people in a second vehicle, Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The fatal crash occurred on January 15, just hours after Geogia had won the National Championship.

Read full story

Opinion: Thoughts on Louis L’Amour

I haven’t read a lot of books of fiction in the last few years, but that hasn’t always been the case. In years gone by, I used to read a lot of westerns. While I liked various authors, Louis L’Amour was hands down my favorite. I’ve sometimes heard comparisons between Zane Grey and L’Amour but to me, L’Amour was a much easier and enjoyable read.

Read full story
97 comments

Satire: When You're Old, going to the Dentist Can Be a Learning Experience

I try to go to the dentist every decade, whether I need to or not. I went there today, actually. And as it turns out, I needed to. I recently mentioned, I’m losing hair. Well, just as my scalp has lost hair, my mouth has lost teeth.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: Talk of the Bears Trading Justin Fields Makes No Sense

National sports talk shows are increasingly beating the drums for the Bears to trade Justin Fields and draft a new QB with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. And it's obvious these guys are really stretching for something to talk about. Fields has the potential to be the best QB in Bears' history. Talk among NFL "experts" varies as to which college QB will have the best career, though Bryce Young seems to be the consensus pick by a slight margin. Consider some of the reasons given for the Bears to trade Fields and go with a new QB.

Read full story
9 comments

Satire: Does the Sightings of Numerous UFOs Mean it's Time for the Planetary Protection Officer to Step in?

A recent rash of Chinese balloons and UFOs have many Americans asking questions and getting few answers. Some wonder if all those UFOs are originating from earth or are originating from a bit further off. Well, it turns out that the US actually has a position called Interplanetary Protection officer.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: White Sox Signing of Mike Clevinger Just Gets Stickier

The White Sox signing of Mike Clevinger was a problematic for the organization from the beginning. That was based on Clevinger's health and production issues, in addition to his breaking covid protocol. That resulted in his being voted off the island in Cleveland. And then the bombshell it.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy