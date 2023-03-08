Ja Morant is the Latest Issue facing the NBA

NBA Photo by Andre Tan on Unsplash

Ja Morant is taking some time away from the Memphis Grizzles after posting an Instagram Live video of himself singing and flashing a gun at a Glendale nightclub. The incident occurred after the Grizzles lost to the Nuggets. It seems that Morant may have his own ideas about “load management.”

The incident is just the latest of a series of incidents wherein Morant exercised poor judgement. These incidents include Morant allegedly punching a teenager a whole bunch of times and then going into his house and reemerging with a gun.

He also reportedly created a disturbance at a mall when he led his posse into a skirmish with mall security. This was on the heels of someone from Moran’s entourage allegedly pointing a laser at the Indiana Pacers team bus.

Thankfully, thus far Moran hasn’t been a shooting guard, only a point guard at worse.

Reactions to Moran’s situation have varied.

Some NBA analysts have pointed out that Morant is only 23 and young men are prone to show poor judgement. True enough, but how many 23-year-olds have this much controversy involving guns?

In addition, the Grizzlies are gaining somewhat of a reputation as a thuggish team. Do they have a culture issue?

Morant has a lot of money on the table. Will he butcher the opportunity to pursue the thug life? We’ll see.

Do NBA players really enjoy playing the game?

“Load management” has entered the NBA lexicon. Players back in the 90s generally played games even if they were scheduled back-to-back.

Greg Popovich pioneered the concept of load management. Pops would give veterans such as Tim Duncan time off during the regular season, theoretically to get them fresh for the playoffs. That’s a nice theory, but does load management really matter?

If a player sits out a game but is hitting strip clubs after the game, is he any mor rested? The bottom line is load management diminishes the NBA’s product.

One of the many great things about Michael Jordan is the fact he always wanted to suit up and play. On occasion, Jordan actually had to fight management to get on the court. My how things have changed.

Waa! Waa! I don’t want to play here!

Another disturbing trend in the NBA is big name players signing a huge contract and then failing to actually compete, or even some cases, even show up. James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have all used this ploy. And it’s not a good look for them or the NBA.

NBA All-Star Weekend is no longer an event

While the weekend used to be a treat for fans, but that’s no longer the case. The dunk contest used to be a magnet for some of the biggest highflyers in the game, that’s no longer the case. You could probably find better dunkers in Rucker Park.

As for the game itself, can anybody keep track of the format? And exactly when did defense last make an appearance in the game? But then again, defense requires effort, which has long been absent from the game.