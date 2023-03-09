Opinion: NBC's Thursday Night Lineup from the 80s May have been the Best in TV History

Many years ago I used to watch quite a few network TV shows. Now I watch only a handful. I do feel like the old guy that talks about how everything in the past was better. While that’s not true of everything, it was true of network TV. A couple of times in television history, a network put together an incredible evening of entertainment.

Thursday night during the 1980s was the home of a great collection of what became classic TV. I was tied up on Thursdays during the 80s, so my first DVR got a workout. Let’s take a look back at that fantastic NBC lineup.

Leading off, The Cosby Show

While Cosby has become a pariah, and his show largely banished, at the time it was the bell cow for a great night of TV programming. The Cosby Show espoused family values and education. And did it with humor.

The Achilles heel of the program was its tendency to preach. That, and the seeming lack of real problems the Huxtables faced.

With the discovery of a long list of Bill Cosby’s victims and the ensuing losses in terms of the show’s syndication I wonder about the other people associated with the show. I wonder how much money Cosby’s conduct has caused other cast and technical personnel associated with the show.

I wonder if there is a lawsuit there. Sounds like a question for LA Law.

Batting second, Family Ties

Most of us think of this as primarily the vehicle that shot Michael J Fox to stardom. While that is true, beyond Fox, this was a good show. Once again, a strong family was at the center of the show.

Looking back on the show, Alex P Keaton, was the ideal young republican. That sort of gives us an idea of where politics have gone during the last 30+ years.

Hitting third, Cheers

Not a show revolving around a central family, but a series that followed the lives of people who ran and frequented a bar. Barflies, Cliff, and Norm were a hilarious pair of bar patrons. Frazier Crane came on later and became a strong enough character to carry another strong sitcom.

Carla and Diane were polar opposites as the waitresses while Coach who was succeeded by Woody aided different comedic elements to the show. After Shelly Long/Diane left the show Kristie Alley/Rebecca Howe more or less filled her shoes.

I don’t think the show was quite as good after Doane left, but I’m quibbling.

Former major league pitcher and alcoholic/womanizer Sam Malone provided the centerpiece of the show. For a guy with his womanizing traits, Sam came off as very likable. Probably because he was good-natured, generous, and possessed other endearing qualities. Though intelligence wasn’t necessarily one of them.

Batting cleanup, Night Court

Night Court was the most off the wall of NBC’s Thursday night comedy lineup. I do feel like the show became over the top as time went on. John Larroquette's Dan Fielding character in particular, seemed to go off the rails.

Still, Night Court wasn’t out of place in a powerhouse comedic lineup.

And then there was Hill Street Blues

Hill Street was a tremendous ensemble cop show. For my money, the best of all time. It combined action, drama, and just the right touch of comedy. Daniel J Travanti’s Captain Frank Furillo provided the foundation of the action.

A couple of years back I looked at the series again and found it to still be entertaining.

And even after Hill Street, NBC hit another winner

LA Law filled Hill Street Blues’ slot and Thursday night’s lineup never missed a beat. Like Hill Street LA Law had a great ensemble cast and storylines that combined drama and a touch of humor.

The result was very entertaining.

And to top off everything else, following the local news, viewers were treated to, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Basically, NBC put together five hours of excellent TV viewing in one night. It’s hard to find five hours of good TV viewing in a week of today’s network programming.

Excuse me, I have to chase some kids off my lawn.

