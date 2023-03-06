Opinion: Is "It's Not Red or Blue, it's Green" any way to run a News Organization?

Rupert Murdoch Photo by Creative Commons: Hudson Institute

The above quote comes from News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch made the statement during his testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The quote was in response to why Murdoch didn’t rein in news anchors who were knowingly spreading false information about the 2020 Presidential election.

Various Fox anchors have ben deposed in the trial and many have testified that the notion that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen is baseless.

A survey of how Fox News anchors really felt about the idea of a stolen election

Sean Hannity: “did not believe it for one second.”

Tucker Carlson: When talking about some claims made by Sydney Powell regarding voter fraud documents said she was “lying.”

Other Fox News personnel took heat for calling out “The Big Lie” as being a fraud.

Murdoch said he could have done more to stem the tide of misinformation but didn’t.

Questions for Fox News

Can Fox News really be called a “news” organization if it knowingly promoted a dangerous false narrative?

Murdoch said some hosts “endorsed” the stolen election” narrative. So, they went beyond reporting and crossed other into endorsing the false narrative.

It could be argued that Fox News’ endorsement of a false narrative resulted in the loss of lives. Will other lawsuits follow?

How can some Fox anchors look themselves in the mirror when they know they are promoting a lie that will result in people’s lives being affected in a negative way?

Is Rupert Murdoch any better than a five-dollar hooker? After all, money is the driving force in his actions, as well as said hooker’s, regardless of the impact it has on others.

What about other stories?

If Fox News knowing promoted a huge false narrative out of a profit motive, how many other lies have they endorsed. Can they be trusted to tell the truth about other hot button issues?

When it came to reporting information about the value of wearing masks and getting vaccinated during a pandemic, can they be trusted to tell the truth, or will a profit motive prevail? I think it’s safe to say that most anti-vaccers and anti-maskers got their news from Fox.

In the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit testimony showed a driving force in the content offered up on Fox was to appease viewers.

How many lives were unnecessarily lost due to false information about Covid?

Parting thoughts

It wasn’t long ago when Tucker Carlson was being sued and Fox’s legal defense was no reasonable person would believe him. What does that say about what Fox thinks about its audience?

Over the years, Fox News had some interesting slogans. here are some examples:

We report, you decide. Sort of like Ripley’s Believe it or Not.

Fair and Balanced. Right.

Most Watched. Most Trusted. And that’s really sad.

Walter Cronkite was called “The Most Trusted Man in America.” I would hate to think Walter knowingly lied to us.