Opinion: Is "It's Not Red or Blue, it's Green" any way to run a News Organization?

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayFbr_0l9ikv3Z00
Rupert MurdochPhoto byCreative Commons: Hudson Institute

The above quote comes from News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch made the statement during his testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The quote was in response to why Murdoch didn’t rein in news anchors who were knowingly spreading false information about the 2020 Presidential election.

Various Fox anchors have ben deposed in the trial and many have testified that the notion that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen is baseless.

A survey of how Fox News anchors really felt about the idea of a stolen election

Sean Hannity: “did not believe it for one second.”

Tucker Carlson: When talking about some claims made by Sydney Powell regarding voter fraud documents said she was “lying.”

Other Fox News personnel took heat for calling out “The Big Lie” as being a fraud.

Murdoch said he could have done more to stem the tide of misinformation but didn’t.

Questions for Fox News

Can Fox News really be called a “news” organization if it knowingly promoted a dangerous false narrative?

Murdoch said some hosts “endorsed” the stolen election” narrative. So, they went beyond reporting and crossed other into endorsing the false narrative.

It could be argued that Fox News’ endorsement of a false narrative resulted in the loss of lives. Will other lawsuits follow?

How can some Fox anchors look themselves in the mirror when they know they are promoting a lie that will result in people’s lives being affected in a negative way?

Is Rupert Murdoch any better than a five-dollar hooker? After all, money is the driving force in his actions, as well as said hooker’s, regardless of the impact it has on others.

What about other stories?

If Fox News knowing promoted a huge false narrative out of a profit motive, how many other lies have they endorsed. Can they be trusted to tell the truth about other hot button issues?

When it came to reporting information about the value of wearing masks and getting vaccinated during a pandemic, can they be trusted to tell the truth, or will a profit motive prevail? I think it’s safe to say that most anti-vaccers and anti-maskers got their news from Fox.

In the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit testimony showed a driving force in the content offered up on Fox was to appease viewers.

How many lives were unnecessarily lost due to false information about Covid?

Parting thoughts

It wasn’t long ago when Tucker Carlson was being sued and Fox’s legal defense was no reasonable person would believe him. What does that say about what Fox thinks about its audience?

Over the years, Fox News had some interesting slogans. here are some examples:

We report, you decide. Sort of like Ripley’s Believe it or Not.

Fair and Balanced. Right.

Most Watched. Most Trusted. And that’s really sad.

Walter Cronkite was called “The Most Trusted Man in America.” I would hate to think Walter knowingly lied to us.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rupert Murdoch# Fox News# Sean Hannity# Tucker Carlson# Dominion Voting Systems

Comments / 2

Published by

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

Largo, FL
617 followers

More from Larry E Lambert

Florida State

Thinking of Moving to Florida? Check about Homeowners Insurance First

Thinking about moving to Florida? It's easy to see why. The place is beautiful. I lived there for nine years and enjoyed it. I recently moved back to Oklahoma because of among other reasons, a lower cost of living and slower lifestyle. There is, however, a disturbing trend to take into consideration.

Read full story
25 comments

Remembering NBC Sunday Night Mystery Movies

The 1971–72 TV season saw NBC add rotating mystery series to their Sunday NIght lineup. The original three new series were Columbo, McCloud, and McMillen and Wife. The most popular of that group was Columbo, though the other two were solid ratings performers.

Read full story
5 comments
Minneapolis, MN

All Minnesota Twins Team from 1965 Forward, Position Players

For a team that has had limited financial resources, the Minnesota Twins have had a surprisingly large number of great players don their uniform. Here’s a look at the all-Twins team.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant is the Latest Issue facing the NBA

Ja Morant is taking some time away from the Memphis Grizzles after posting an Instagram Live video of himself singing and flashing a gun at a Glendale nightclub. The incident occurred after the Grizzles lost to the Nuggets. It seems that Morant may have his own ideas about “load management.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: NBC's Thursday Night Lineup from the 80s May have been the Best in TV History

Many years ago I used to watch quite a few network TV shows. Now I watch only a handful. I do feel like the old guy that talks about how everything in the past was better. While that’s not true of everything, it was true of network TV. A couple of times in television history, a network put together an incredible evening of entertainment.

Read full story
34 comments
Oklahoma State

1883 Season 2 Will Feature a Famous Lawman from the Oklahoma Territory

The original 1883 saga showed the backstory of the Dutton family. Though details are fuzzy, it seems that 1883 Season 2 will present a completely different storyline from the same time period. It will reportedly traverse the career of one of the most effective and underpublicized law officers in the history of the Oklahoma Territory. Perhaps the three most well-known law officers in the territory were collectively known as the Three Guardsmen, Bill Tilghman, Chris Madsen and Hec Thomas.

Read full story
6 comments

Satire: Steven Seagal's Career in His Movie Titles

Few actors have made the transition from action hero to punchline as quickly and seamlessly as Steven Seagal. Whether it’s the exaggerated sense of self-importance, the really hard to verify and believe stories, or funny run, Seagal gets plenty of attention. And not the kind he apparently craves. Here’s a look at Steven’s career arc through his movies.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Pete Rose Exemplifies How Tolerant Sports Fans Are

Recently we seen two college athletes involved in sketchy situations that resulted in a death, or deaths of other parties. Alabama star basketball player, Brandon Miller brought a gun that was used in a fatal shooting. In addition, Georgia University star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in an incident that resulted in two deaths. Not to jump the gun, but it would seem that their status as sports stars will influence how they are treated by the judicial system. That's not exactly shocking.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: Jalen Carter's Legal Situation Jumbles NFL Draft

An arrest warrant was issued for Jalen Carter, who was projected as a top five draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Carter is being charged with reckless driving and racing. The charges come in conjunction with a fatal crash that killed two people in a second vehicle, Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The fatal crash occurred on January 15, just hours after Geogia had won the National Championship.

Read full story

Opinion: Thoughts on Louis L’Amour

I haven’t read a lot of books of fiction in the last few years, but that hasn’t always been the case. In years gone by, I used to read a lot of westerns. While I liked various authors, Louis L’Amour was hands down my favorite. I’ve sometimes heard comparisons between Zane Grey and L’Amour but to me, L’Amour was a much easier and enjoyable read.

Read full story
97 comments

Satire: When You're Old, going to the Dentist Can Be a Learning Experience

I try to go to the dentist every decade, whether I need to or not. I went there today, actually. And as it turns out, I needed to. I recently mentioned, I’m losing hair. Well, just as my scalp has lost hair, my mouth has lost teeth.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: Talk of the Bears Trading Justin Fields Makes No Sense

National sports talk shows are increasingly beating the drums for the Bears to trade Justin Fields and draft a new QB with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. And it's obvious these guys are really stretching for something to talk about. Fields has the potential to be the best QB in Bears' history. Talk among NFL "experts" varies as to which college QB will have the best career, though Bryce Young seems to be the consensus pick by a slight margin. Consider some of the reasons given for the Bears to trade Fields and go with a new QB.

Read full story
9 comments

Satire: Does the Sightings of Numerous UFOs Mean it's Time for the Planetary Protection Officer to Step in?

A recent rash of Chinese balloons and UFOs have many Americans asking questions and getting few answers. Some wonder if all those UFOs are originating from earth or are originating from a bit further off. Well, it turns out that the US actually has a position called Interplanetary Protection officer.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: White Sox Signing of Mike Clevinger Just Gets Stickier

The White Sox signing of Mike Clevinger was a problematic for the organization from the beginning. That was based on Clevinger's health and production issues, in addition to his breaking covid protocol. That resulted in his being voted off the island in Cleveland. And then the bombshell it.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Opinion: These are Dark Times for Chicago Sports

In this nuclear winter of Chicago sports, most of the sports excitement around Chicago sports has centered around the Chicago Bears. Why is that the case? Because the Bears were so inept that blundered into the first overall pick of the NFL draft. To a large extent, that was by design. Bears new GM, Ryan Poles, has shown a real aptitude for tearing a team down. Of course, it should be mentioned that he wasn't exactly tearing down the Taj Mahal, more like a leaning barn.

Read full story
5 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Owner, Jim Irsay, may be a Poor Poker Player

When Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay introduced the team's new head coach, Shane Steichen, he also touched on the team's draft strategy. While he made reference to dropping back in the draft, he made the following statement:

Read full story

No, the Game wasn't Rigged and other Post-Super Bowl Thoughts

Sunday's Super Bowl was one of the best in the event's history. Both starting QBs were great, and figure to be great for years to come. It's unfortunate that a holding penalty on Eagles' cornerback, cornerback James Bradberry, played such a big role in the outcome, but the call was legit.

Read full story

Opinion: James Hardens statement; 'I don't look like the crazy one' Raises more Questions

Getting paid while taking a dump on their team has become a negotiating ploy by more and more NBA stars. And it stinks. While Harden may be the Jedi Master of this ploy, Ben Simmons has used a variation of it, and Anthony Davis did the same thing to get out of New Orleans and get to the Lakers.

Read full story
2 comments

Satire: Original Draft of George Washington's Farewell Address Found

You may or may not be aware of the content Washington's farewell address to the nation. But before the final product, there were many drafts. Here is the first one. George Washington’s Farewell Address wasn’t actually a speech, but a letter to the citizens of the United States. Why you ask? I believe it was because there were no teleprompters back then. Now, on to the content of the draft.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy