Satire: Steven Seagal's Career in His Movie Titles

Steven Seagal Photo by Creative Commons: Gage Skidmore

Few actors have made the transition from action hero to punchline as quickly and seamlessly as Steven Seagal. Whether it’s the exaggerated sense of self-importance, the really hard to verify and believe stories, or funny run, Seagal gets plenty of attention. And not the kind he apparently craves. Here’s a look at Steven’s career arc through his movies.

It’s no secret that Steven Seagal’s movies have been Under Siege for some time now. As time goes on, it seems like a comeback may be Out of Reach.

While it seems like Seagal’s career is Marked for Death, it has proven to be Hard to Kill. Some of his political choice and associates may have had a bearing on the status of his career.

Based on his relationship with Russia and Valdimir Putin, few people are calling him The Patriot. Even there, he’s known as The Foreigner. So even in Russia, he’s on Dangerous Ground.

Then there his work with the controversial Sheriff Joe Arpaio

There was the time when Segal and Arpaio tried to arrest a man believed to be involved in a cock-fighting ring. No doubt Seagal was hoping to get a Maximum Conviction. During the encounter with the suspect, Seagal drove a tank into the suspect’s house, resulting in the death of his dog.

As it turned out, Seagal had Driven to Kill. The poor dog had No Exit Wounds. When Seagal is on a tank he’s a Dangerous Man.

Unfounded rumors about his health

Seagal has obviously put on some pounds over the years. What accounts for that? One theory is he has taken to drinking rot gut whiskey. His favorite drink? Gutshot Straight. The result? Fire down Below in The Belly of the Beast.

What’s next for Seagal?

At some point Seagal will have to make an Executive Decision. He may hit the Kill Switch and go off Into the Sun where he is Out of Reach of critics. Or maybe he will seek Absolution and try to convince movie goers he’s still A Dangerous Man.

Or having spent time in Russia he will go on and try to make The Asian Connection and make a movie that will prove to be The Keeper. One that audiences won’t have to be Pistol Whipped to watch. Hopefully, when Seagal finally winds down his movie career, he will be content, and it won’t be a Flight of Fury.