Satire: Steven Seagal's Career in His Movie Titles

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOCQE_0l8pnowX00
Steven SeagalPhoto byCreative Commons: Gage Skidmore

Few actors have made the transition from action hero to punchline as quickly and seamlessly as Steven Seagal. Whether it’s the exaggerated sense of self-importance, the really hard to verify and believe stories, or funny run, Seagal gets plenty of attention. And not the kind he apparently craves. Here’s a look at Steven’s career arc through his movies.

It’s no secret that Steven Seagal’s movies have been Under Siege for some time now. As time goes on, it seems like a comeback may be Out of Reach.

While it seems like Seagal’s career is Marked for Death, it has proven to be Hard to Kill. Some of his political choice and associates may have had a bearing on the status of his career.

Based on his relationship with Russia and Valdimir Putin, few people are calling him The Patriot. Even there, he’s known as The Foreigner. So even in Russia, he’s on Dangerous Ground.

Then there his work with the controversial Sheriff Joe Arpaio

There was the time when Segal and Arpaio tried to arrest a man believed to be involved in a cock-fighting ring. No doubt Seagal was hoping to get a Maximum Conviction. During the encounter with the suspect, Seagal drove a tank into the suspect’s house, resulting in the death of his dog.

As it turned out, Seagal had Driven to Kill. The poor dog had No Exit Wounds. When Seagal is on a tank he’s a Dangerous Man.

Unfounded rumors about his health

Seagal has obviously put on some pounds over the years. What accounts for that? One theory is he has taken to drinking rot gut whiskey. His favorite drink? Gutshot Straight. The result? Fire down Below in The Belly of the Beast.

What’s next for Seagal?

At some point Seagal will have to make an Executive Decision. He may hit the Kill Switch and go off Into the Sun where he is Out of Reach of critics. Or maybe he will seek Absolution and try to convince movie goers he’s still A Dangerous Man.

Or having spent time in Russia he will go on and try to make The Asian Connection and make a movie that will prove to be The Keeper. One that audiences won’t have to be Pistol Whipped to watch. Hopefully, when Seagal finally winds down his movie career, he will be content, and it won’t be a Flight of Fury.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Steven Seagal# Movies# Exit Wounds# Russia# Vladimir Putin

Comments / 2

Published by

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

Largo, FL
617 followers

More from Larry E Lambert

Florida State

Thinking of Moving to Florida? Check about Homeowners Insurance First

Thinking about moving to Florida? It's easy to see why. The place is beautiful. I lived there for nine years and enjoyed it. I recently moved back to Oklahoma because of among other reasons, a lower cost of living and slower lifestyle. There is, however, a disturbing trend to take into consideration.

Read full story
25 comments

Remembering NBC Sunday Night Mystery Movies

The 1971–72 TV season saw NBC add rotating mystery series to their Sunday NIght lineup. The original three new series were Columbo, McCloud, and McMillen and Wife. The most popular of that group was Columbo, though the other two were solid ratings performers.

Read full story
5 comments
Minneapolis, MN

All Minnesota Twins Team from 1965 Forward, Position Players

For a team that has had limited financial resources, the Minnesota Twins have had a surprisingly large number of great players don their uniform. Here’s a look at the all-Twins team.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant is the Latest Issue facing the NBA

Ja Morant is taking some time away from the Memphis Grizzles after posting an Instagram Live video of himself singing and flashing a gun at a Glendale nightclub. The incident occurred after the Grizzles lost to the Nuggets. It seems that Morant may have his own ideas about “load management.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: NBC's Thursday Night Lineup from the 80s May have been the Best in TV History

Many years ago I used to watch quite a few network TV shows. Now I watch only a handful. I do feel like the old guy that talks about how everything in the past was better. While that’s not true of everything, it was true of network TV. A couple of times in television history, a network put together an incredible evening of entertainment.

Read full story
34 comments
Oklahoma State

1883 Season 2 Will Feature a Famous Lawman from the Oklahoma Territory

The original 1883 saga showed the backstory of the Dutton family. Though details are fuzzy, it seems that 1883 Season 2 will present a completely different storyline from the same time period. It will reportedly traverse the career of one of the most effective and underpublicized law officers in the history of the Oklahoma Territory. Perhaps the three most well-known law officers in the territory were collectively known as the Three Guardsmen, Bill Tilghman, Chris Madsen and Hec Thomas.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Is "It's Not Red or Blue, it's Green" any way to run a News Organization?

The above quote comes from News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch made the statement during his testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The quote was in response to why Murdoch didn’t rein in news anchors who were knowingly spreading false information about the 2020 Presidential election.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Pete Rose Exemplifies How Tolerant Sports Fans Are

Recently we seen two college athletes involved in sketchy situations that resulted in a death, or deaths of other parties. Alabama star basketball player, Brandon Miller brought a gun that was used in a fatal shooting. In addition, Georgia University star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in an incident that resulted in two deaths. Not to jump the gun, but it would seem that their status as sports stars will influence how they are treated by the judicial system. That's not exactly shocking.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: Jalen Carter's Legal Situation Jumbles NFL Draft

An arrest warrant was issued for Jalen Carter, who was projected as a top five draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Carter is being charged with reckless driving and racing. The charges come in conjunction with a fatal crash that killed two people in a second vehicle, Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The fatal crash occurred on January 15, just hours after Geogia had won the National Championship.

Read full story

Opinion: Thoughts on Louis L’Amour

I haven’t read a lot of books of fiction in the last few years, but that hasn’t always been the case. In years gone by, I used to read a lot of westerns. While I liked various authors, Louis L’Amour was hands down my favorite. I’ve sometimes heard comparisons between Zane Grey and L’Amour but to me, L’Amour was a much easier and enjoyable read.

Read full story
97 comments

Satire: When You're Old, going to the Dentist Can Be a Learning Experience

I try to go to the dentist every decade, whether I need to or not. I went there today, actually. And as it turns out, I needed to. I recently mentioned, I’m losing hair. Well, just as my scalp has lost hair, my mouth has lost teeth.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: Talk of the Bears Trading Justin Fields Makes No Sense

National sports talk shows are increasingly beating the drums for the Bears to trade Justin Fields and draft a new QB with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. And it's obvious these guys are really stretching for something to talk about. Fields has the potential to be the best QB in Bears' history. Talk among NFL "experts" varies as to which college QB will have the best career, though Bryce Young seems to be the consensus pick by a slight margin. Consider some of the reasons given for the Bears to trade Fields and go with a new QB.

Read full story
9 comments

Satire: Does the Sightings of Numerous UFOs Mean it's Time for the Planetary Protection Officer to Step in?

A recent rash of Chinese balloons and UFOs have many Americans asking questions and getting few answers. Some wonder if all those UFOs are originating from earth or are originating from a bit further off. Well, it turns out that the US actually has a position called Interplanetary Protection officer.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Opinion: White Sox Signing of Mike Clevinger Just Gets Stickier

The White Sox signing of Mike Clevinger was a problematic for the organization from the beginning. That was based on Clevinger's health and production issues, in addition to his breaking covid protocol. That resulted in his being voted off the island in Cleveland. And then the bombshell it.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Opinion: These are Dark Times for Chicago Sports

In this nuclear winter of Chicago sports, most of the sports excitement around Chicago sports has centered around the Chicago Bears. Why is that the case? Because the Bears were so inept that blundered into the first overall pick of the NFL draft. To a large extent, that was by design. Bears new GM, Ryan Poles, has shown a real aptitude for tearing a team down. Of course, it should be mentioned that he wasn't exactly tearing down the Taj Mahal, more like a leaning barn.

Read full story
5 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Owner, Jim Irsay, may be a Poor Poker Player

When Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay introduced the team's new head coach, Shane Steichen, he also touched on the team's draft strategy. While he made reference to dropping back in the draft, he made the following statement:

Read full story

No, the Game wasn't Rigged and other Post-Super Bowl Thoughts

Sunday's Super Bowl was one of the best in the event's history. Both starting QBs were great, and figure to be great for years to come. It's unfortunate that a holding penalty on Eagles' cornerback, cornerback James Bradberry, played such a big role in the outcome, but the call was legit.

Read full story

Opinion: James Hardens statement; 'I don't look like the crazy one' Raises more Questions

Getting paid while taking a dump on their team has become a negotiating ploy by more and more NBA stars. And it stinks. While Harden may be the Jedi Master of this ploy, Ben Simmons has used a variation of it, and Anthony Davis did the same thing to get out of New Orleans and get to the Lakers.

Read full story
2 comments

Satire: Original Draft of George Washington's Farewell Address Found

You may or may not be aware of the content Washington's farewell address to the nation. But before the final product, there were many drafts. Here is the first one. George Washington’s Farewell Address wasn’t actually a speech, but a letter to the citizens of the United States. Why you ask? I believe it was because there were no teleprompters back then. Now, on to the content of the draft.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy