Opinion: Talk of the Bears Trading Justin Fields Makes No Sense

Justin Fields Photo by Creative Commons: Ryan Dickey

National sports talk shows are increasingly beating the drums for the Bears to trade Justin Fields and draft a new QB with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. And it's obvious these guys are really stretching for something to talk about. Fields has the potential to be the best QB in Bears' history. Talk among NFL "experts" varies as to which college QB will have the best career, though Bryce Young seems to be the consensus pick by a slight margin. Consider some of the reasons given for the Bears to trade Fields and go with a new QB.

You get a QB on a rookie contract

And you also lose whatever development Fields has gained. Part of the idea of trading Fields is the new guy could be surrounded with more talent. The Bears have more cap space than any other team, as well as lots of draft capital. If the Bears can't add at least two offensive linemen and one competent WR, Bears GM, Ryan Poles, isn't the man for the job.

Look for the Bears to have at least one new offensive tackle, a new center, and possibly a new guard. While everyone bemoans the Bears dearth of WRs, keep in mind the pantry isn't quite as bear as it might seem. Injuries decimated this area of the team last season. Darnell Mooney played in only 12 games last season and his return will give the position a huge boost.

Chase Claypool was disappointing after coming over from the Steelers, but it's too early to call him a bust.

Adding to Mooney and Claypool, along with TE, Cole Kmet should make the Bears receiving corps at least decent.

The Bears offensive line was terrible last season, but also riddled with injuries. Better health and two or three new starters in that unit should make it functionally.

If Fields keeps running, he'll get killed.

With a better offensive line and receivers, Fields probably won't be running as much. But Fields is a big, tough guy. I suspect his chances of staying in one piece are at least as good, or better than Bryce Young's.

Besides, guys don't have to be running to get hurt. I'll refer you to Brock Purdy who was hit while trying to pass from the pocket and is disabled for at least six months.

Fields will want a big contract soon

I hope so. That would mean he really is the Bears' guy going forward. Besides, it's possible for a team to have a high-priced QB and still have enough talent around him to win. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a prime example of that.

But keep talking guys

Maybe QB-needy teams drafting below the Bears, which is all of them, will be enticed to trade up.