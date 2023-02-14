Colts' Owner, Jim Irsay, may be a Poor Poker Player

Jim Irsay Photo by Creative Commons: WEBN-TV

When Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay introduced the team's new head coach, Shane Steichen, he also touched on the team's draft strategy. While he made reference to dropping back in the draft, he made the following statement:

“Although the Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I tell you,”

That must have been music to Bears GM, Ryan Poles' ears.

Ante up, boys!

It's pretty well a given that the Bears will trade the first overall draft choice to some quarterback-hungry team. The Colts certainly fall into that group. The Bears seem to want to walk away with either Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter in the draft. It would seem that the Bears could snag one of those two if they trade down to no lower than the fourth overall pick. By a happy coincidence, the Colts own that pick.

Barring something unforeseen, the Colts would seem perhaps the most likely trade partner for the Bears. The question is, "Will the Colts being willing to pony up?" Based on what Irsay said, the answer would seem to be "yes."

What's the price?

In the case of the Colts, it's probably at least the number four overall pick and a second round pick this year, plus a first and second round next year. Would the Texans be willing to match or exceed that offer? It depends on what they think of Alabama QB, Bryce Young.

Other potential trade partners

Additional teams looking for QBs include the Raiders, Panthers, Jets, Commanders and Saints. The Packers and Ravens have established QBs but could be looking to transition. In any team besides the Colts or Texans trade for the first overall pick, they will probably have to include established players in the package. Most likely, the players would include help for the Bears' defensive line, offensive line and WR.