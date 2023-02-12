Opinion: James Hardens statement; 'I don't look like the crazy one' Raises more Questions

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with a flurry of activity. The Nets were the headliners when it comes to trades, moving both Kyrie Irving and more surprisingly, Kevin Durant. That moved Harden to make his statement about "the crazy one. "That raises the question, "Who is the crazy one?" The short answer is anyone who gives James Harden, Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmoms a max contract. Pointing to Kyrie Irving to make yourself look stable is a dubious strategy at best.
A current negotiating ploy

Getting paid while taking a dump on their team has become a negotiating ploy by more and more NBA stars. And it stinks. While Harden may be the Jedi Master of this ploy, Ben Simmons has used a variation of it, and Anthony Davis did the same thing to get out of New Orleans and get to the Lakers.

It’s a new reality in the NBA. I’m curious to see if this sort of thing is addressed in the next collective bargaining agreement. In the meantime, all NBA teams can do is not invest heavily in stars who seem to have been vaccinated against integrity, like James Harden.

Irving may have a dubious record as a teammate, but that doesn't erase the past of other NBA stars, including Harden.

But NBA teams paying Harden can take comfort in knowing a good portion of their funds are being used to support needy strippers and casino workers throughout the country. Thanks to you, it’s working for them.

And thanks to LeBron James and Gregg Popovich for hurting the NBA product.

LeBron’s, “The Decision” started a movement of ring chasing which has continued to hurt the NBA’s product. Now stars and superstars seem to be playing their own version of pickup basketball in an effort to win a ring and be called a” champion.”

We might need to reevaluate what we consider a champion to be. Is a champion a guy who is able to sufficiently stack the deck in his favor enough to win a championship ring? I don’t think so.

If James Harden and the 76ers win a ring does that make Harden a champion? Not in my book. It would just make him a slacker with a ring.

As for Popovich, Gregg has taken the “who cares about the regular season” to an art form. The term “load management” comes to mind. You might recall Gregg would rest Tim Duncan and other veterans so they would be fresh for the playoffs.

I’m sure that NBA vets, after having their loads managed, avoid clubs and strip joints so as to be daisy fresh when the playoffs roll around.

One thing I especially appreciated about Michael Jordan was his desire to play. That was pretty much the case with most NBA superstars of that time. NBA fans who watch the second game of back-to-backs are really getting ripped off. If the NBA is really concerned about the rigors of the NBA schedule, maybe the league should shorten the season instead of ripping off the fans.

Sometimes I make my own self laugh.

# James Harden# Kyrie Irving# NBA# Ben Simmons# Anthony Davis

