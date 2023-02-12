Satire: Original Draft of George Washington's Farewell Address Found

Photo by Laura Nyhuis on Unsplash

You may or may not be aware of the content Washington's farewell address to the nation. But before the final product, there were many drafts. Here is the first one.

George Washington’s Farewell Address wasn’t actually a speech, but a letter to the citizens of the United States. Why you ask? I believe it was because there were no teleprompters back then. Now, on to the content of the draft.

I have been asked why I won’t continue on as President of the United States.

Well, for one thing, it’s exhausting. Winning the Revolutionary War was easy compared to this governing thing. People are constantly fighting and arguing. Take Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. If those two clowns don’t stop bickering, I’m afraid one of them will kill the other.

The personal conduct of some of the people around government is appalling. Take that womanizing scoundrel, Ben Franklin. If we’re not careful, or if he’s not careful, the Founding Fathers will be known as the Founding Baby Daddies. Thankfully, no man with those type of morals could aspire to be President of the United States. The people won’t stand for it.

Be really careful of forming political gangs.

Sure, they might not call themselves gangs. They might try to clean it up and call themselves something like, “parties.” But don’t kid yourselves, they’re gangs. They’ll try to hold on to power any way they can, and truth will be a casualty.

I fear people, in general, won’t make the effort to ferret out the truth. Even now, I see idlers not paying attention to what’s going on around them. Instead, they’re reading about such things as fox hunting. They’ll never learn the truth by reading fox news. Instead, they’ll just get tuckered out.

Be wary of making alliances with other countries.

Leaders of other nations are often unscrupulous and ill-mannered. I was once having dinner with the leader of another country who shall remain nameless. He actually broke wind during the dinner. Never trust a leader who’s pootin.

A system of checks and balances is necessary for this nation to work.

By checks and balances, I don’t mean checks written to those in government to enlarge their bank balances. I mean all three branches of government making sure the other two are stealing the people blind.

I would advise the nation not to take on any debt by borrowing from foreign nations.

If however, the nation does accumulate a mountain of debt, I suggest the nation have a military force sufficient enough to where the lending nation will be afraid to ask for their money back.

And in closing:

I doubt what I’m saying will ultimately make a difference. I do hope you will remember my service to the nation fondly. I ask for no other tribute from you. But if you want to carve the likeness of my head into the side of a mountain, it’s ok.

And once, again, that was just a rough draft of the ultimate farewell address. A very rough draft.