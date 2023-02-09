Antlers, OK

A Profile in Courage from Antlers, Oklahoma

Larry E Lambert

How do you display courage? Some may think of heroes who overcome bad guys in some dramatic fashion, but often it shows up in other ways. Some single parents raise kids in tough economic conditions and are unwavering in their devotion to their parental responsibility. Others face serious health issues or even death with good cheer and courage. I'm going to talk about that kind of courage.

Neil Jackson passed away on November 26, 2017. He was a long-time resident of Antlers, OK. Neil wasn't your typical Okie. Probably, in large part because he was raised in Wisconsin. Neil did spend the last part of his life in Antlers, however. Despite living a number of years in Oklahoma, Neil didn't exactly blend. But people enjoyed him regardless.

He didn't exactly remind people of the Marlboro Man

Neil stood about 5'7" and weighed maybe 115 pounds. A good bit of those pounds was carried in his nose. Actually, Neil's lean stature and pronounced proboscis led Neil's father-in-law to nickname him, 'The Pink Panther." And Neil took that type of kidding with good humor.

Neil had a great sense of humor and was a very talented musician. In addition to providing musical accompaniment, Neil made his living tuning pianos. Beyond his musical talent, Neil was noted for having a great sense of humor and being a great storyteller. In addition, Neil was noted for having a great array of fedoras. In the later part of his life, another part of his personality came into play. His courage.

Courage under courage under duress

When given devastating medical news, people can respond in various ways. Neil chose to display good cheer and courage. He was actually encouraging to those around him, which is quite a feat under those circumstances. Neil is remembered by friends in Antlers in a subtle way.

The Neil Jackson Antlers Remembrance

Neil enjoyed spending time at the Antlers library. Of course, he would go wearing one of his stylish fedoras. On one of his visits to the library, possibly his last, he left his fedora behind. More than five years later that hat is still there on the hatrack. It's a subtle reminder of Neil by those who enjoyed him.

Neil would have liked that.

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

