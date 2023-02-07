Memories of Hugo, Oklahoma

Wells Lamont gloves Photo by Creative Commons: MIKI Yoshihito. (#mikiyoshihito)

My wife and I met and got married in Antlers, Oklahoma. Like many young people who married in that area, we starved out and had to move where there was more financial opportunity. One of our desperate struggles to stay afloat financially involved working at the Wells Lamont glove factory in Hugo, Oklahoma. Hugo is about 20 miles south of Antlers, and the commute alone cut into what little bit of money we made.

Wells Lamont involved doing piece work. Think Norma Rae without the possibility of a union. After working there a relatively short time, periodic layoffs ensued. We were generally laid off one week per month. Obviously when this starts happening, workers start worrying about their jobs. Especially when the area has few other vocational options.

Then, on a Friday in the late 70s (as I recall), employees were called in for a meeting. We were assured that our jobs weren't going anywhere. The following Tuesday we were sent packing. We literally came to work and told we had no job. I was a young man at the time, but it stuck me how sad it was for older guys who had worked there for years to be shown the gate with no notice. And, as I recall, no severance package whatsoever.

I wanted to verify the dates as to when Wells Lamont shut down in Hugo, but information about Wells Lamont's time in Hugo is extremely hard to find. It's like it's been expunged from the company's history.

Thank you, Hugo Daily News

One of my better memories of Hugo involved the "Hugo Daily News," and their editor, Stan Stamper. I wanted to be a writer. A sportswriter in particular. I talked to Stan about that and ultimately, he ran a couple of my pieces in the paper. We talked about the possibility about me writing for the paper, but things just didn't work out.

I do remember Stan telling me he thought I could think and write. And I really appreciated that. Unfortunately, I culdn't type.

Years later I did a comic strip that was picked up by Oklahoma's state newspaper, "The Oklahoman." The Stan Stamper and the "Hugo Daily News" also picked it up.

When you're an aspiring writer, positive reinforcement is helpful. I got some of that from Stan and the "Hugo Daily News." Now, if I could only type.