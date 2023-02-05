Kyrie Irving's Trade Request Granted

Kyrie Irving as a Cleveland Cav Photo by Creative Commons: Erik Drost

Kyrie Irving is on the road again. This time he's headed to the Dallas Mavericks to team with Luka Doncic. In return for Irving, the Mavericks are sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorin Finney-Smith, a 2029 first round draft pick, plus a 2027 second round pick as well as a 2029 second round pick.

Both Luka Doncic and Irving are tremendous offensive talents, but how they'll mesh remains to be seen. Doncic is a ball dominant player while Irving has some of the best handles the NBA has ever seen. In addition to tremendous talent, Irving brings a tumultuous past with him.

Dallas is Irving's fourth team. Previous stays in Cleveland, Boston and now Brooklyn have resulted in a somewhat acrimonious departure. His stay in Brooklyn was particularly controversial with his refusing to get vaccinated resulting in his missing the Nets home games during the 2021-22 season.

This season, Irving drew a suspension for posting an antisemitic documentary on his social media. He was less than repentant when questioned about it.

When he's been on the court, his production has been prodigious. He averaged over 27 ppg while in Brooklyn. It seems that Irving wanted out because he was unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. It remains to be seen if demanding at trade will help him cut a long-term deal this offseason.

As for the immediate future of the Mavericks, the combination of Doncic and Irving, they may be able to hold things together for a short period of time, but don't look for this combination to be a long-term arrangement. While Irving's volatility is well known, Donic has also had maturity issues.

The Nets added a couple of nice pieces

Dinwiddie is a solid performer, averaging 17.7 ppg. In addition to his scoring, he plays solid defense and also has a good floor game. As for Finney-Smith, he's an excellent defender and a threat from beyond the arc.

Regarding the draft picks, second-round picks seldom have much value and a pick in the 2029 draft is like an article in a time capsule.

This isn't what Nets fans envisioned

Ideally, the Nets had hoped for a big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. What they have now is Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie and a diminished Ben Simmons. While Dinwiddie isn't as talented as Irving, he's a far more stable element.

All things considered, the Nets seem to have gotten a pretty good return on a somewhat toxic asset. Look for the Nets to make one more trade for a high-profile talent.