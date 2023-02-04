The NFL Continues to Tinker with the Pro Bowl

Larry E Lambert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmFnr_0kch0inr00
Banner hypes a past Pro BowlPhoto byCreative Commons: elisfkc

While working at ESPN may seem like a great gig for many, it's not without its difficulties. Take this week for instance. The NFL has a weekend to fill before the Super Bowl. So, what can a sports network feed football hungry fans this weekend? The Pro Bowl. And the network anchors have to act like this is a great sporting event. It's not.

The event has devolved into a series of skills competitions capped off by a flag football game. Admittedly, a flag football game will result in only marginally less hitting than previous Pro Bowl games, but still, it's a step backwards in terms of football content.

The Pro Bowl has tried various formats in recent years, none of them particularly successful as evidenced by the fact they keep changing. I'm reminded of Gene Wilder, in "Young Frankenstein" pounding on the creature's chest while screaming, "Give my creature life!"

Let's face it, the Pro Bowl is a game that nobody wants to watch, and nobody wants to play.

Tyler Huntley is named to the Pro Bowl

Exhibit A in the demise of the Pro Bowl is the selection of Tyler Huntley to the game. Huntley threw for all of two TDs during the regular season. He also threw three interceptions. The outcry for to put this fiasco out of its misery is growing.

The fact is many NFL players have more to lose than gain from playing. The skills competition did, however, give birth to a notable quote.

Thank you Derek Carr

Carr won the precision passing drill and was later interviewed by ESPN's Ryan Clark. Clark asked Carr if he had ever been that hot in Vegas before. Carr's response will probably prove to be the highpoint of the weekend.

Carr responded, " Not that hot. That's probably why I'm going somewhere else." I'm looking forward to seeing Derek at his new address next season.

# Pro Bowl# NFL# Tyler Huntley# Derek Carr# ESPN

Comments / 0

Published by

You probably don't know my name, but you've likely seen or heard my work. I've written for various syndicated cartoonists and TV standups. My gags have appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Barron's, Parade Magazine, and the Saturday Evening Post. The comedians I've sold to include Jay Leno for the Tonight Show. In addition, I've written for radio stations and ad agencies. I hope you enjoy my work.

Largo, FL
117 followers

