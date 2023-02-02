After a Mulligan, Tom Brady Nails His Second Retirment Statement

After last year's will he won't he retirement saga, Tom Brady released a simple video saying he's retiring for good. And I believe him. Brady proved to a solid NFL QB in 2022, but he was to the point where he could be a contributor to a championship team, not the driving force. And he wasn't going to be any better at the age of 46 than he was at 45. And I suspect Tom was realistic enough to know that.

We are spared the possibility of a Joe Namath or Johnny Unitas replay

While neither was the GOAT, both Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas were great QBs. Old folks among might remember Joe Namath's less than glorious end with the Rams and Johnny U's unsightly departure with the Chargers. Brady's stats for the 2022 season were 490/733 for 4694 yards. Perhaps more importantly, he threw for 25 TDs against only nine picks. That's really not a bad stat line but was a significant drop off from the 2021 season.

So, should we believe this retirement will stick?

I think so. While I believe Tom will get some calls asking him to come back as training camp gets closer, I think he will be able to resist the temptation. After all, the man will be 46 when the 2023 NFL season begins.

In addition, doe he really feel like continuing his ridged training regimen at this point in life? Honestly, who wants to eat avocado ice cream and drink kale shakes when they are middle-aged?

Practice makes perfect

While the Brady's last offseason seemed like a circus, complete with clowns and elephants, Brady's simple retirement statement struck all the right cords. As a retirement statement, Brady's second attempt was about as good as it gets. If he unretires and then retires again he becomes a parody of himself. I don't see Brady doing that.

Did Brady stay at the dance a little too long?

Probably, but obviously that was Brady's decision to make. I'd hate to think coming back in 2022 cost Tom his marriage, but ultimately that's between him and Gisele.

Brady seemed to have a charmed life for decades, but hewas generally a hard guy to dislike. While he had some less than flattening moments during his career, all in all, he held up really well for being constantly under the spotlight for better than 20 years.

How will Brady's retirement affect the 2023 NFL season?

The first thing that comes to mind is there is one less qualified QB available for a QB starved league. The Raiders will have to look elsewhere for a QB. That might up the value of potential first round choices in the draft. Those first five draft picks or so may be particularly affected.

And don't look for Aaron Rodgers to retire this offseason. No way he wants to be in to be in the same Hall of Fame class as Brady. But Aaron can have more of the offseason spotlight to himself this offseason. Enjoy, Aaron.

