Alaska Daily is a Surprisingly Good Look at Journalism

Dalton Highway, Alaska Photo by Creative Commons: kevin dooley

A long, long time ago, in a TV world light years, away, an actor named Ed Asner portrayed a character named Lou Grant. Lou Grant was a news guy. He portrayed an editor of a TV newscast on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Lou was a comedic character who was so well grounded he could be dropped into a TV drama as an editor on a newspaper in LA and remain believable.

That TV show was “Lou Grant.” And it was an excellent TV show. I have thought about trying to find it and watch those old episodes. I haven’t seen a TV show about a newspaper that well done until recently. Then came “Alaska Dailly.”

Things to like about “Alaska Daily.”

I’ll start with Hillary Swank. She is a strong lead as a star reporter from New York, who steps on some toes and as a result, ends up working for the “Alaska Daily.” Her mantra is get the story at any cost. That may work out well for her, but isn’t always easy on those around her.

While Swank’s Eileen Fitzgerald is the big fish at Alaska Daily, the other characters are quickly becoming multi-layered, and none are weak. They actually all do their jobs well and it’s fascinating to see how they adapt to each other in the workplace.

The show also addresses journalistic and ethical issues.

Shockingly, the show is rated TV-PG.

I’m amazed that TV can actually do an intelligent, well-written, well-acted show with a TV-PG rating. Well, actually, I’ve long thought TV could do it but had to muss it up some to appeal to dumbed down viewers.

I hope Alaska Daily continues in the same vein rather than jumping the shark by lowering their standards.

Stay tuned.

Six episodes of Alaska Daily have aired already. The sixth episode ended in a cliff hanger. The series resumes on ABC on February 23, 2023. I look forward to it.