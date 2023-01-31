Cody Bellinger Photo by Creative Commons IDSportsPhoto

The Cubs have made multiple moves this offseason, including some high-profile ones. Heading the list of those moves is the signing of free agent shortstop, Dansby Swanson. Free agent pitcher, Jameson Taillon is also a significant addition. Lesser signings include Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer and Tucker Barnhart. All of these signings are fairly known quantities, but there is another wildcard signing.

Free agent CF/FB Cody Bellinger's production is an unknown quantity going into the 2023 season. Bellinger was the NL MVP in 2019, slugging 47 homers and racking up an OPS of 1.035. And, oh yeah, he won a gold glove for his defense in right field. And then his production fell off a cliff. For the last three seasons he's hit a little over .200. That's a wild fluctuation in production.

I'm reminded of the great Jethro Bodine of Beverly Hillbillies fame, who, vocationally speaking was going to be a brain surgeon or a fry cook. I suspect in Bellinger the Cubs are getting someone who is somewhere between a brain surgeon and a fry cook when it comes to production. But even fry cook level of production would be an upgrade over what the Cubs got from the center field position last year.

That brings to the question at hand, "Are the Cubs really just a 75-win team? FanDuel has the Cubs over/under win total at 75.5 for the upcoming season. For some context, the team won 74 games last year. It seems like the Cubs have done a lot of work just to pick up one win.

Was Willson Contreras really that good?

The biggest offseason loss the Cubs suffered was the loss of free agent catcher, Willson Contreras. Contreras was definitely a bat first guy. It was obvious that for whatever reason, the Cubs weren't interested in resigning him. While the Cubs will miss the bat of Contreras, they seem to have done more than enough to offset that loss. But FanDuel might have been apprehensive about another feature of the Cubs 2022 season.

The Cubs finished well in 2022.

Despite winning only 74 games in 2022, the Cubs finished strong, going 39-31 in the second half of the season. Maybe FanDuel thinks that's a fluke. And it could be. The flip side of that is the Cubs weren't placing an emphasis on winning for a good bit of the year. It was like a play casting for parts as opposed to actually playing in front of an audience.

Personally, with the Cubs putting a premium on defense, I look for them to win about 82 games. But FanDuel has a better track record on these things than I do.