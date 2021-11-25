Dallas, TX

Governor Abbott Faces a Blow on his Coronavirus Mask Mandates Following Dallas Court Appealings.

Lara Wayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Rh19_0d6nu52c00
Children SafetyKelly Sikkema

Dallas County judge ruled against Governor Abbott order on mask mandate following the petition referenced from several families. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the governor's decree violates the Disabilities Act, preventing special children from benefiting from public school programs.

This is the second blow to thwart Abbott's attempts in Anti-Covid-19 measures. The governor has repeatedly tried to intervene on the local and federal level on Covid-19 precautionary measures. But he's facing much resistance from the courts. On the 29th, Gov. Abbott issued a state-level order that stalled the federal rule mandating the use of face masks.

Although Gov. Abbott has yet to record an official statement, he insisted that he had legal powers to exercise orders that prevent wear mask mandate on the state level. Abbott's lawyers argue that the governor's moves on mask mandates are following the Texas Disaster Act.

Yeakel said in his ruling. "Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital's intensive-care unit."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Abbott opposed the face mask mandates and believe that people are under no obligation to wear a mask, and they will choose whether to wear a mask or not in their own will.

However, Governor Abbott remains successful in opposing the federal orders that require employers to vaccinate their working staff.

