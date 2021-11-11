Harvey Milk Legacy USA today

The New ship with embossed gay rights activist name on it joins the Naval fleet. Harvey Milk, the gay rights activist who served in the Navy During the Korean war, was dismantled from service on the ground of his sexual orientation.

Following a controversial history of homosexual military men being unable to serve openly due to discrimination, naming the ship after a gay rights activist signifies an important leap forward for the LGBT community.

According to Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro:

"Leaders like Harvey Milk taught us that diversity of backgrounds and experiences help contribute to the strength and resolve of our nation. There is no doubt that Milk's life and legacy will inspire the future Sailors aboard this ship."

The US Navy took these steps at a time when the country was confronted with both internal as well as external tensions. Internally, it fosters unity and helps to eradicate discrimination based on ethnic and sexual backgrounds. Such actions also demonstrate the country's attitude in the face of hardship. China, for example, is said to have developed a hypersonic missile capable of evading US defensive systems.

"What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system. And it is very concerning," said General Mark Milley.

Such steps move forward to unite the nation against foreign agendas and help seek harmony and nation-building.

