Marathon, FL

Restaurant Worker Shortage Means Longer Waits, Shorter Hours at Local Restaurants

Lara in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5iTq_0eRKgkOs00
Buffalo Chicken Wings from Herbie's Bar & Chowder HouseLara Manetta

While restaurants all over the country have reported troubling hiring and keeping staff, few places have felt the pinch as much as the Florida Keys. This is, in part, because scarce housing and volcanic rises in rent have priced many people out of the area.

Many people who work hospitality jobs in the Keys work long hours or even multiple jobs to cover the costs of housing. Meanwhile, strained restaurants are having to shorten their open hours to cope with the lack of people around to work them.

Marathon Grill and Ale House is among the restaurants that has recently had to cut down their open hours. They posted to their Facebook page:

Here at Marathon Grill and Ale House we proudly, and with vigorous effort, have remained open 7 days a week for our loyal clientele. Unfortunately, the national, and local, labor shortage got the best of us at this moment. We assure you that as soon as our continued efforts to hire suitable employees comes to fruition we will again open our doors 7 days. Thank you for understanding.

Other restaurants that have cut open hours include Herbie's Bar & Chowder House, which is currently open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 9:00 PM, and Sparky's Landing, which is now closed on Mondays and open for an abbreviated 11 AM to 3 PM day on Sundays.

What This Means for Visitors and Diners

With fewer venues open and staffing tight, visitors to the Keys should understand that wait times will typically be longer. This is especially true as the area's busy season heats up.

Planning to visit restaurants midweek, when more local venues are open, can also help reduce wait times and help visitors avoid crowding.

Most of all, be patient and flexible. On a recent Facebook thread about wait times in restaurants, one commenter posted, "I’m sure they are doing the best they can to take care of as many people as they can."

"Exactly," concurred a local restaurant employee. "We're trying our best."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# Florida Keys# worker shortage# economy# visit the Keys

Comments / 0

Published by

Lara is a full-time liveaboard sailor exploring coastal Florida. She focuses on restaurants, attractions, and historic points of interest along Florida's coasts.

Marathon, FL
38 followers

More from Lara in Florida

Big Pine Key, FL

Get Free Lidded Trash Cans on Big Pine Key Saturday, Feb 26

Big Pine Key and No Name Key residents share their islands with wildlife that includes key deer, raccoons, wild birds, and other wildlife. As awe-inspiring as these visitors can be when they enter local yards, they can make huge messes if they get into your garbage.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Manatees Get 3000 Pounds of Lettuce a Day in Effort to Increase Food Supply

Mother manatee and calf swim togetherNOAA/Unsplash. The Florida manatee population has grown in recent years. With at least 7,520 of these native Floridian animals in the wild, they were recategorized from "endangered" to "threatened" in May, 2017.

Read full story
2 comments
Key West, FL

2022 Key West Songwriters Festival Artist Lineup Released

Southernmost Point Monument - Key WestJametlene Reskp/Unsplash. The Key West Songwriters Festival has announced the first artists from this year's lineup on the festival Facebook Page. Announced artists include Chris Young, Jeffrey Steele, Jack Ingram, and many others.

Read full story
Marathon, FL

Newly Released 230-Pound Sea Turtle Can Be Tracked by Satellite

Just in time for mating season, a 230-pound loggerhead turtle is being released from Marathon's Turtle Hospital. According to CBS Miami, the turtle was found entangled in crab trap lines earlier this month.

Read full story
1 comments
Monroe County, FL

How Will Monroe County's "Buy Back" Program Affect Local Housing?

Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom HouseBrian Urso/Unsplash. Twenty homes are moving toward eventual demolition as part of the Rebuild Florida Voluntary Home Buyout Program, according to The Architect's Newspaper. Most are around the Big Pine area.

Read full story
Tavernier, FL

3 Free Florida Keys Attractions for a More Affordable Visit

Owls napping at the Laura Quinn Wild Bird SanctuaryPhoto taken by author. It's inescapable: spending time in the Florida Keys is expensive. There are, however, free attractions in the islands well worth a visit. Add these three to your itinerary to enjoy local history and natural wonders without feeling a financial bite.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy