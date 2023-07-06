White House Will Not Commit to Transparency Regarding The Cocaine Incident

Today's White House press gaggle was brief as usual, with Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates delivering remarks and answering a few questions from Air Force One. The president was on his way to South Carolina to talk about Bidenomics.

The last question of the briefing was again in regard to the cocaine found at the White House on Sunday. The journalist asked, “I understand the Secret Service is conducting an investigation. If the Secret Service is able to determine the individual responsible, will the Secret Service and the White House commit to transparency and making the information public?”

In response to that question, the Deputy Press Secretary said, “I’m going to defer to the Secret Service professionals who are carrying this out. I’m just not going to engage in hypotheticals about it. Um, I would suggest you contact them for anything more.” - And then the press gaggle was concluded.

Photo by Shaun Alam on Unsplash

Cocaine has been the hot topic at the last two press briefings because people are grasping for answers, but just like in the last briefing, the White House had no further comment on the matter.

Another journalist asked a question earlier in the gaggle, first stating that President Trump made a social media comment about the cocaine found in the White House belonging to Hunter or Joe and then asked if the White House had any comment on that or if they could confirm whether the drugs did or didn’t belong to the president or his son. But just the same, any question regarding cocaine did not get an answer.

It was also announced that there will be a White House press briefing tomorrow where Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor of the United States will be able to answer more questions.

Source: The White House