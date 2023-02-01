A virus found in dolphins and whales.

Researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi Health and Stranding Lab have made a remarkable discovery: a novel virus that is potentially fatal to whales and dolphins. This virus was previously found in only one marine mammal, a Longman’s beaked whale stranded on Maui in 2010, but has now been identified in 10 whale and dolphin host species across the Pacific. This is a significant breakthrough that could help us better understand and protect these majestic creatures.



A novel virus discovered in whales in the Pacific could be fatal.

The discovery of beaked whale circovirus (BWCV) in whales and dolphins is an exciting development that expands our knowledge of marine mammal species that can become infected with the disease. Circoviruses are a type of DNA virus that can cause serious illness in birds, pigs, and dogs, the truth of the matter can even be fatal. This discovery is a remarkable step forward in our understanding of the potential risks posed to marine mammals and how to best protect them.

Our study found Cuvier’s beaked whales tested positive for BWCV in Saipan and American Samoa, nearly 4,000 miles away from the first discovered case,” said Kristi West, director of the UH Health and Stranding Lab. “The positive cases found outside of Hawaiʻi were surprising, and indicates that this virus has spread across the Central and Western Pacific and may have a global presence in marine mammals.

