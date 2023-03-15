Huli-Huli Pork Tenderloin - Enjoy the Taste of Hawaii at Home on the Grill!

Two weeks back, I shared one of our favorite recipes for chicken which is Huli-Huli Chicken. For either recipe, you prepare the marinade, and you place the meat in it for at least 8 hours (overnight is fine too). This week, we picked up pork tenderloins on sale, and I thought the marinade would work well with pork. It's great! The marinade is flexible with how long you keep the meat in it (less or more time isn't a problem). I hope you enjoy this as much as we did!

Huli Huli Pork Tenderloin Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

6 tablespoons ketchup

6 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 1/2 tablespoons sherry wine

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons of Spice World Minced Garlic (or fresh garlic, minced)

1 pork tenderloin, approximately 1-1.5 pounds

I began basting after I turned the pork tenderloin over at 6 minutes. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar, ketchup, reduced-sodium soy sauce, sherry wine, dried ginger, and minced garlic. Pull out 1/2 cup and reserve it for basting/drizzling. Cover and refrigerate it.

Place the remaining marinade into a gallon zip lock bag along with the pork tenderloin. Close the bag and move it around to cover all of the tenderloin in the marinade. Place the bag into the refrigerator. Recommended: marinade for at least 8 hours.

Split the 1/2 cup of the marinade you reserved. You'll use half for basting as you grill and half as a drizzle for the meat once it's finished.

Remove the pork tenderloin from the bag of marinade and grill for 12-18 minutes or until done, turning it over at 6 minutes, and basting it as it cooks. I left it on the grill until the internal temperature reached 135 degrees, and then I let it rest for 10 minutes until the internal temperature reached 145 degrees.

The marinade really makes this delicious! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

