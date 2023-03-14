Hawaiian Chicken - Enjoy the Tastes of Hawaii at Home

I love making marinades and letting them improve the flavor and tenderness of whatever I'm cooking. One of our favorite marinade recipes is used in Huli Huli Chicken. This recipe for Hawaiian Chicken is quite similar and is also really good! You marinate the chicken first and then you grill the chicken thighs, basting with some reserved sauce during grilling. Enjoy!

Hawaiian Chicken tastes great cooked on the grill! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Marinade Ingredients:

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha (optional - I didn't use it)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil (or more if you prefer)

1+1/2 tablespoons minced garlic

1+1/2 tablespoons peeled & minced fresh ginger or ginger paste

Chicken:

3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

The amount of time you marinate the chicken is flexible. Anywhere from 2 hours to overnight is fine! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Directions:

Combine all of the marinade ingredients in a bowl. Mix until combined.

Reserve 1/4 cup in a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate (you'll use this for basting later).

Add the chicken to the remaining marinade. Toss to coat the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Suggestion: I frequently make the marinade the night before and leave the chicken in it overnight.

To grill the chicken, heat the grill to medium heat.

Grill the chicken until it is fully cooked, turning it and basting it using the reserved 1/4 cup of the marinade as you cook. Cooking should take 12-15 minutes and the chicken will be done when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

