Just as Tasty as Olive Garden's Pasta Fagioli Soup

I think the two things that keep me going back to Olive Garden as often as I do are their soups and their salad - I absolutely love both. I have two recipes that make a close version of Olive Garden's Pasta Fagioli, and this is one of them. I was surprised by the V8 Vegetable Juice in this recipe, but it really does seem like it contains the correct ingredients. See what you think - I hope you enjoy it!

Pasta Fagioli is similar to chili in some ways, but it doesn't contain the same seasonings.Photo byAmerican Heritage ChocolateonUnsplash

Ingredients:

You can make this soup as an appetizer if you'd like, but when I make it, it's a whole meal along with a side salad.Photo bySteve Buissinne / Pixabay

Directions:

  • In a large stock pot, brown the ground beef. Drain off the excess fat.
  • Add in the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic. Saute for 10 more minutes.
  • Add in all of the remaining ingredients except for the pasta. Simmer on the stovetop for 1 hour.
  • When you have 20 minutes remaining, cook the pasta separately according to the directions on the box. Drain it when complete.
  • Optional: if you plan on eating all of the soup today, add the pasta to the soup and simmer for 10 additional minutes. If you don't think you'll finish the soup today, just add it to the soup when you serve it (suggestion: store the pasta in a separate container, adding a little olive oil and stirring to keep the pasta from sticking together).

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, air fryer, grill, stovetop, and oven).

