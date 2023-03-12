This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday, 3/13/23 - Sunday, 3/19/23

Get ready to make your plans for things to do in Lake County, Florida this week:
Monday, March 13, 2023:
- Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week).
Tuesday, March 14, 2023:
- Family Crafting: families can make a craft together at the Lady Lake Library (225 W. Guava Street) between 10:00 - 11:00 am.
Thursday, March 16, 2023:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
- Family Movie Night: come to the Eustis Memorial Library (120 N. Center Street) from 6:00 - 7:30 pm to see a family-friendly movie rated G or PG with popcorn.
Friday, March 17, 2023:
- Shamrockin' Craft Beer & BBQ Festival: the events begin at 4:00 pm at Gator Harley-Davidson (1745 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg). Spend St. Patrick's Day at the block party with ticketholders (prices range from $15 - $30 plus taxes and fees, available online) receiving unlimited craft beer samples and an Irish meal. Everyone that attends can enjoy live music, cash bars, food trucks, green beer, drink specials, and a cornhole tournament. The City of Mount Dora Pipe Band performs from 4:00 - 6:00 pm and Hypersona performs from 6:00 - 10:00 pm.
Saturday, March 18, 2023:
- Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts & Crafts: the streets of Mount Dora (230 W. 4th Avenue) will be filled with 200+ exhibitors for this free yearly event from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. You can avoid the traffic by taking the shuttle from 900 Lincoln Avenue at the corner of Lincoln & Highland Street.
- Shamrockin' Craft Beer Festival & 10th BBQ & Chili Competition: the events begin at 10:00 am at Gator Harley-Davidson (1745 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg). There will be a burger battle, chili - BBQ - sauce tasting competitions (prices range from $6 - 10 plus taxes and fees, available online), Irish food & food trucks, green beer, classic rock bands (L.S.D., Joe Santana & Kingfish), vendors, drink specials, and cash bars.
- The Merida Experience: this is a free meet & greet, craft, and story time in front of Books a Million at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. The line for photos closes at 12:45 pm, so come early.
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by the Corey Marshall Duo (a variety of familiar covers from the 60's to today), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
Sunday, March 19, 2023:
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
- Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts & Crafts: the streets of Mount Dora (230 W. 4th Avenue) will be filled with 200+ exhibitors for this free yearly event from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. You can avoid the traffic by taking the shuttle from 900 Lincoln Avenue at the corner of Lincoln & Highland Street.
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Billy Buchanan (dance music, soul, blues, early rock from the '50s-'80s and beyond), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
