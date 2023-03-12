Just as Tasty as Wendy's Chili Version 2 - a Crockpot Recipe

Yesterday I shared a version of a copycat recipe I liked for making chili that's very similar to Wendy's Chili. Today I'm sharing another recipe, this one from Sweet and Savory Meals, for Slow Cooker Wendy's Chili Copycat. I normally like to see a lot of reviews before I'll try a recipe. This one has a 5-star ranking from just 5 reviewers. The thing that caught my eye in the recipe was that it uses cocoa powder! Not a lot, but enough to possibly alter the flavor a bit. I can tell you that I really like both recipes and it would be difficult to say which one I like best. Which do you think would make the better chili?
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 pounds of 85% lean ground beef
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 4 cloves of garlic minced (or 4 teaspoons Spice World Minced Garlic)
- 2 cans (10 ounces each) of Original (or Mild) Rotel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilis
- 1 can (28 ounces) of Cento All Purpose Crushed Tomatoes
- 1 can (15 ounces) Contadina Tomato Sauce
- 1 can (16 ounces) of Bush's Dark Red Kidney Beans, not drained
- 2 cans (16 ounces each) of Bush's Pinto Beans, not drained
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1/8 - 1/4 cup chili powder (depending on how strong of a flavor you like)
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Optional toppings (do not put these in to cook): shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips, chopped onions, corn, green onions, diced jalapeno peppers, or whatever you prefer
Directions:
- Heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet. Brown the ground beef, making sure it is no longer pink.
- Add in the onions, celery, bell pepper, and garlic. Continue cooking for 3-5 more minutes.
- Drain off any remaining fat. Add the ground beef, onions, celery, bell pepper, and garlic into your slow cooker. Add in the remaining ingredients: Rotel tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, pinto beans, white vinegar, cumin, chili powder, paprika, cocoa powder, ground black pepper, and salt. Stir.
- Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours. This can vary depending on your slow cooker. Keep the lid on the entire time and refrain from opening the slow cooker, which will cause it to drop in temperature.
- Serve with your favorite optional toppings and enjoy!
