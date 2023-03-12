Just as Tasty as Wendy's Chili Version 2 - a Crockpot Recipe

Yesterday I shared a version of a copycat recipe I liked for making chili that's very similar to Wendy's Chili. Today I'm sharing another recipe, this one from Sweet and Savory Meals, for Slow Cooker Wendy's Chili Copycat. I normally like to see a lot of reviews before I'll try a recipe. This one has a 5-star ranking from just 5 reviewers. The thing that caught my eye in the recipe was that it uses cocoa powder! Not a lot, but enough to possibly alter the flavor a bit. I can tell you that I really like both recipes and it would be difficult to say which one I like best. Which do you think would make the better chili?

Here's another version of a Wendy's Chili recipe that we enjoy. Photo by stephanie monfette on Unsplash

Ingredients:

Directions:

Heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet. Brown the ground beef, making sure it is no longer pink.

Add in the onions, celery, bell pepper, and garlic. Continue cooking for 3-5 more minutes.

Drain off any remaining fat. Add the ground beef, onions, celery, bell pepper, and garlic into your slow cooker. Add in the remaining ingredients: Rotel tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, pinto beans, white vinegar, cumin, chili powder, paprika, cocoa powder, ground black pepper, and salt. Stir.

Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours. This can vary depending on your slow cooker. Keep the lid on the entire time and refrain from opening the slow cooker, which will cause it to drop in temperature.

Serve with your favorite optional toppings and enjoy!

The amount of chili powder you use in the recipe depends on how strong you like the flavor to be - use your best judgment! Photo by Luísa Schetinger on Unsplash

