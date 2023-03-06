This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 3/6/23 - Sunday 3/12/23

Here are some ideas for things that you can do in Lake County, Florida this week:
Monday, March 6, 2023:
- Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week).
Tuesday, March 7, 2023:
- The Jay Rubin Band: if you enjoy rock & roll, rhythm & blues, and popular music from the '60s, come to the Leesburg Public Library (100 E. Main Street) from 5:30 - 6:30 pm. Registration is required and can be made by following the link.
- The Paul DeRitter Trio: this Lake County local musician will be performing a mixture of jazz standards along with Irish music in honor of St. Patrick's Day at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont (2525 Oakley Seaver Drive) from 5:30 - 6:30 pm.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023:
- Classic Film & a Traditional Movie Cartoon: enjoy a discussion of the classic film to be shown, a traditional movie cartoon, and a classic film at the W.T. Bland Memorial Library at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Free popcorn!
Thursday, March 9, 2023:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
- Family Night at Skate World Leesburg: on Thursdays from 7:00 - 9:00 pm, it's Family Night at Skate World Leesburg (424 N. Palmetto Street) where parents are admitted for free with a child paying $5.00, with skate rentals being additional.
Friday, March 10, 2023:
- 2023 Planes, Tunes, & BBQ Featuring Seaplane-a-Palooza: the City of Tavares is hosting this family-friendly event from 5:00 - 10:00 pm at Wooten Park (100 E. Ruby Street). There will be live music, barbeque, food, and merchandise vendors. The headliner Crossfire Creek Band performs from 8:30 - 10:00 pm. Admission is free but seating is limited, so bring a chair or blanket. Parking will be available at the parking garage (200 N. Sinclair Avenue).
Saturday, March 11, 2023:
- Dandy & Delightful Costumed Pet Parade: come to Ridge Park (314 N. New Hampshire Avenue) behind the Tavares Public Library from 9:30 - 10:30 am to watch the costumed pet parade which benefits the library. The entrance fee is $10 per costumed, healthy & vaccinated pet. You can preregister at the library or you can register on the day of the parade. There will be prizes for best in the show, best dressed, best pet & owner matching costume, smallest pet, and most unusual pet.
- 2023 Planes, Tunes, & BBQ Featuring Seaplane-a-Palooza: the City of Tavares is hosting this family-friendly event from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm at Wooten Park (100 E. Ruby Street). There will be live music, barbeque, food, and merchandise vendors. The seaplane contests will be at 11:00 am, the airshow will be from 2:30 - 3:30 pm, and there will be another airshow at twilight. The headliner today is Chayce Beckham, and Maggie Baugh and Jess Kellie Adams will be performing. There will be a family-friendly zone in Tavares Square. Admission is free but seating is limited, so bring a chair or blanket. Parking will be available at the parking garage (200 N. Sinclair Avenue).
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Dave Capp & France Neil (a variety of styles including jazz, blues, pop, ballads, R&B, Motown, & rock), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Spring Fashion Show: Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) hosts a spring fashion show from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. There will be a DJ and giveaways, and you'll be able to see the latest styles worn by models on the Center Court Stage.
- Plaid in the Park: immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food & drink available, Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sunday, March 12, 2023:
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by 33 Years (an American roots rock band), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
