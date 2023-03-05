Air Fryer Fried Chicken Cutlets - Lots of Flavor, Less Grease!

I was in the kick of frying chicken cutlets when I wanted a quick and easy dinner. Then my go-to method of cooking chicken changed, thanks to air fryers! My air fryer is part of my Instant Pot (there's a changeable lid that lets you air fry). For me, that's perfect - one less appliance out on the countertop. I hope you enjoy Air Fryer Fried Chicken Cutlets! They really do have a lot of flavor without all of the oil, and they come out nice and crispy.
Ingredients:
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup flour
Breading Mix:
- 1 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Locatelli cheese
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- In a zip lock bag (I used gallon-sized), mix together all of the breading mix ingredients.
- In another zip lock bag (again, gallon-sized), put in a cup of flour.
- In a bowl that's large enough to fit a chicken breast, beat 2 eggs.
- Dip each chicken breast into the egg, then into the flour, then back into the egg, and then into the breading mix. Place the chicken breast into the air fryer.
- Cook at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Flip. Then cook at 375 degrees for 7 minutes.
- Use an instant-read thermometer to check the internal temperature of the chicken breasts - it should be 165 degrees.
