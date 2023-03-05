Air Fryer Fried Chicken Cutlets - Lots of Flavor, Less Grease!

I was in the kick of frying chicken cutlets when I wanted a quick and easy dinner. Then my go-to method of cooking chicken changed, thanks to air fryers! My air fryer is part of my Instant Pot (there's a changeable lid that lets you air fry). For me, that's perfect - one less appliance out on the countertop. I hope you enjoy Air Fryer Fried Chicken Cutlets! They really do have a lot of flavor without all of the oil, and they come out nice and crispy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1zpB_0l8SuTBY00
You can make delicious chicken breasts in your air fryer.Photo byLebensmittelfotos / Pixabay

Ingredients:

  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup flour

Breading Mix:

  • 1 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup grated Locatelli cheese
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZmmk_0l8SuTBY00
Think about other easy meals you could make by air-frying chicken breasts. Add some sauce and cheese and you have chicken parmesan!Photo byClark DouglasonUnsplash

Directions:

  • In a zip lock bag (I used gallon-sized), mix together all of the breading mix ingredients.
  • In another zip lock bag (again, gallon-sized), put in a cup of flour.
  • In a bowl that's large enough to fit a chicken breast, beat 2 eggs.
  • Dip each chicken breast into the egg, then into the flour, then back into the egg, and then into the breading mix. Place the chicken breast into the air fryer.
  • Cook at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Flip. Then cook at 375 degrees for 7 minutes.
  • Use an instant-read thermometer to check the internal temperature of the chicken breasts - it should be 165 degrees.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, air fryer, grill, stovetop, and oven).

