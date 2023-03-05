Homemade Pork Egg Rolls Cooked in an Air Fryer

Here's one of the go-to snacks that we cook in the air fryer - Homemade Egg Rolls. The original recipe was designed for frying them in oil, but we adapted it and cooked them in the air fryer. They're nowhere near as greasy as traditionally fried egg rolls! I buy duck sauce and hot mustard sauce in our local grocery store (I've included links below so you can see the products - this is just one brand that our stores carry). I hope you enjoy them!
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 3/4 pound ground pork
- Salt & pepper for seasoning the ground pork
- 1 teaspoon of Spice World Minced Garlic (or 1 teaspoon of fresh garlic, minced)
- 1 teaspoon of Spice World Minced Ginger (or 1 teaspoon of fresh ginger, minced)
- 3 cups coleslaw mix
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions (scallions)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce (regular or low sodium)
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 12 Nasoya Egg Roll Wraps (or the brand your store carries)
- 1 egg, beaten
- Optional sauces for serving - Duck Sauce and Hot Mustard Sauce
Directions:
- In a large frying pan or wok, heat the 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil. Once hot, add in the ground pork and season it with salt and pepper.
- Cook the pork over medium-high heat, breaking it apart with a spatula. Make sure the meat is browned and cooked through.
- Add in the minced garlic and minced ginger and cook for 30 seconds more.
- Add in the coleslaw mix and the green onions. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the cabbage is wilted.
- Add in the soy sauce and the sesame oil. Stir, and then remove the pan from the heat.
- Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of the filling mixture into each egg roll wrapper. Fold according to the directions on the package, and use the beaten egg to seal the edges of the wrappers.
- Cook the egg rolls (in batches if necessary) in an air fryer one layer thick (don't stack them) with the seam side down at 390 degrees for 6 minutes. Flip them over, and then cook them on the other side at 390 degrees for 6 additional minutes.
- Remove the egg rolls from the air fryer. Serve them with the dipping sauce and condiment of your choice.
Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, air fryer, grill, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.
Comments / 0