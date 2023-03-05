Beef Barley Soup was one of my favorite soups from when I was growing up. We had a little restaurant in town that made the absolute best Beef Barley Soup, and I have been trying to recreate it for years! My husband came across this recipe, modified it a bit, and it's really close to what I remember. Enjoy Beef Barley Soup!
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 + 1/2 pounds beef stew meat
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 large carrots cut into 3/4 inch pieces
- 3 stalks of celery, sliced
- 1 tablespoon Spice World Minced Garlic
- 3 large containers (32-ounce each) of Progresso Beef Broth
- 3 tablespoons of Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base
- 3 dried bay leaves
- 1 + 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
- Salt & pepper
- 1 + 1/4 cups pearl barley (we used the store brand, Publix)
- 1/2 package of shiitake mushrooms (about 2.5 ounces)
- 1/2 package of sliced white mushrooms (about 4 ounces)
- 1 bag of frozen mixed vegetables (we used the store brand, Publix, 15-ounce)
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- Wondra Quick-Mixing Flour for thickening to desired consistency
Directions:
- Place the olive oil into the pot and brown the beef cubes on each side.
- Remove the beef from the pot. Cook the onions, carrots, celery, and minced garlic for 4-5 minutes or until softened, adding additional olive oil if necessary.
- Add the beef broth, Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base, bay leaves, thyme, salt, & pepper to the pot. Stir to combine. Bring the soup up to a simmer and cook for 60 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the barley, mushrooms, frozen vegetables, and parsley. Cook for an additional 30 minutes or until the barley is tender.
- Season to taste. Thicken to desired consistency with Wondra.
