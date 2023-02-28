March, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida

Are you planning for what you hope to do this month? Lake County, Florida has plenty of choices for you!
Wednesday, March 1, 2023:
- Lake Square Mall Carnival: the carnival is at Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:00 - 10:00 pm. Unaccompanied minors are not permitted. You can buy ride tickets individually or wristbands for unlimited rides.
Thursday, March 2, 2023:
- Lake Square Mall Carnival: the carnival is at Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:00 - 10:00 pm. Unaccompanied minors are not permitted. You can buy ride tickets individually or wristbands for unlimited rides.
Friday, March 3, 2023:
- Lake Square Mall Carnival: the carnival is at Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:00 - 11:00 pm. Unaccompanied minors are not permitted. You can buy ride tickets individually or wristbands for unlimited rides.
- Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
- First Friday Food Trucks: enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont (650 W. Montrose Street) from 5:30 - 9:00 pm.
- Eustis First Friday Street Party: this monthly event takes place in downtown Eustis at the intersection of E. Magnolia Avenue and N. Eustis Street from 6:00 - 9:00 pm. You'll find food vendors, craft vendors, and live entertainment.
Saturday, March 4, 2023:
- 22nd Annual Umatilla City Wide Yard Sale: come to Umatilla from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm and see what you'll find at the city-wide yard sale. Printed maps will be available for donation beginning on Friday, March 3 at the library, plus you'll find people with them outside during the yard sale. The city-wide yard sale benefits the Umatilla Public Library.
- Lake Square Mall Carnival: the carnival is at Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 12:00 - 11:00 pm. Unaccompanied minors are not permitted. You can buy ride tickets individually or wristbands for unlimited rides.
- Town of Montverde Spring Concert in the Park: come out and enjoy a free concert by Pacific Rush (all eras of music with a west coast vibe) from 6:00 - 9:00 pm on the Kirk Park Stage (17436 Division Street). The Saturday Market is from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and there will be vendors plus food and drink (available for purchase). Parking is free.
Sunday, March 5, 2023:
- Lake Square Mall Carnival: the carnival is at Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 12:00 - 10:00 pm. Unaccompanied minors are not permitted. You can buy ride tickets individually or wristbands for unlimited rides.
Friday, March 10, 2023:
- Lake Square Mall Carnival: the carnival is at Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 12:00 - 10:00 pm. Unaccompanied minors are not permitted. You can buy ride tickets individually or you can purchase wristbands for unlimited rides.
- 2023 Planes, Tunes, & BBQ Featuring Seaplane-a-Palooza: the City of Tavares is hosting this family-friendly event from 5:00 - 10:00 pm at Wooten Park (100 E. Ruby Street). There will be live music, barbeque, food, and merchandise vendors. The headliner Crossfire Creek Band performs from 8:30 - 10:00 pm. Admission is free but seating is limited, so bring a chair or blanket. Parking will be available at the parking garage (200 N. Sinclair Avenue).
Saturday, March 11, 2023:
- Dandy & Delightful Costumed Pet Parade: come to Ridge Park (314 N. New Hampshire Avenue) behind the Tavares Public Library from 9:30 - 10:30 am to watch the costumed pet parade which benefits the library. The entrance fee is $10 per costumed, healthy & vaccinated pet. You can preregister at the library or you can register on the day of the parade. There will be prizes for best in the show, best dressed, best pet & owner matching costume, smallest pet, and most unusual pet.
- 2023 Planes, Tunes, & BBQ Featuring Seaplane-a-Palooza: the City of Tavares is hosting this family-friendly event from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm at Wooten Park (100 E. Ruby Street). There will be live music, barbeque, food, and merchandise vendors. The seaplane contests will be at 11:00 am, the airshow will be from 2:30 - 3:30 pm, and there will be another airshow at twilight. The headliner today is Chayce Beckham, and Maggie Baugh and Jess Kellie Adams will be performing. There will be a family-friendly zone in Tavares Square. Admission is free but seating is limited, so bring a chair or blanket. Parking will be available at the parking garage (200 N. Sinclair Avenue).
- Spring Fashion Show: Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) hosts a spring fashion show from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. There will be a DJ and giveaways, and you'll be able to see the latest styles worn by models on the Center Court Stage.
- Plaid in the Park: immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food & drink available, Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday, March 17, 2023:
- Shamrockin' Craft Beer & BBQ Festival: the events begin at 4:00 pm at Gator Harley-Davidson (1745 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg). Spend St. Patrick's Day at the block party with ticketholders (prices range from $15 - $30 plus taxes and fees, available online) receiving unlimited craft beer samples and an Irish meal. Everyone that attends can enjoy live music, cash bars, food trucks, green beer, drink specials, and a cornhole tournament. The City of Mount Dora Pipe Band performs from 4:00 - 6:00 pm and Hypersona performs from 6:00 - 10:00 pm.
Saturday, March 18, 2023:
- Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts & Crafts: the streets of Mount Dora (230 W. 4th Avenue) will be filled with 200+ exhibitors for this free yearly event from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. You can avoid the traffic by taking the shuttle from 900 Lincoln Avenue at the corner of Lincoln & Highland Street.
- Shamrockin' Craft Beer Festival & 10th BBQ & Chili Competition: the events begin at 10:00 am at Gator Harley-Davidson (1745 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg). There will be a burger battle, chili - BBQ - sauce tasting competitions (prices range from $6 - 10 plus taxes and fees, available online), Irish food & food trucks, green beer, classic rock bands (L.S.D., Joe Santana & Kingfish), vendors, drink specials, and cash bars.
- The Merida Experience: this is a free meet & greet, craft, and story time in front of Books a Million at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. The line for photos closes at 12:45 pm, so come early.
Sunday, March 19, 2023:
- Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts & Crafts: the streets of Mount Dora (230 W. 4th Avenue) will be filled with 200+ exhibitors for this free yearly event from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. You can avoid the traffic by taking the shuttle from 900 Lincoln Avenue at the corner of Lincoln & Highland Street.
Friday, March 24, 2023:
- The 42nd Annual Sunnyland Antique Boat Festival: this three-day festival on Lake Dora is the largest antique and classic boating event held on the east coast at 123 South Joanna Avenue, Tavares. Three-day admission is $12 per person, and Sea Tow members showing their membership card can buy one admission and get one admission for free. Parking is available two blocks away at the City of Tavares Parking Garage. On Friday, the hours are 9:00 am - 5:00 pm and there will be exhibits, a picnic & captain's party for registered participant boaters with special tickets, a food & beer garden, a flea market, antique boats for sale, a ship's store, a bluegrass band, and seaplane rides will be available for purchase.
Saturday, March 25, 2023:
- The 42nd Annual Sunnyland Antique Boat Festival: this three-day festival on Lake Dora continues today (see full information listed on March 24). On Saturday, the hours are 8:30 am - 5:00 pm and there will be an opening ceremony at 9:30 am, the Festival of Speed, exhibits, Woody & Amphicars on display, a dinner banquet for registered participants with special tickets, a food & beer garden, a flea market, antique boats for sale, youth activity events, and seaplane rides will be available for purchase.
- Eustis Busker Festival 2023: this free, family-oriented festival will feature street performers in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park) from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. You'll see musicians, dancers, comedians, jugglers, artists, and acrobats. The grand finale will take place at 6:00 pm on the bandshell stage where the top performer will win the $3,000 grand prize.
Sunday, March 26, 2023:
- The 42nd Annual Sunnyland Antique Boat Festival: this three-day festival on Lake Dora continues today (see full information listed on March 24). On Sunday, the hours are 8:30 am - 12:00 noon and there will be an awards ceremony at 10:00 am, church service at 11:00 am, exhibits, a food & beer garden, a flea market, antique boats for sale, and seaplane rides will be available for purchase.
Weekly Events:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
