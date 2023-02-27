Instant Pot Pasta Fagioli Soup

I love Olive Garden's Pasta Fagioli Soup - it's one of the things that keeps me going back as often as I do, especially in the winter months when it's cooler outside. I found a recipe that's pretty similar to their Pasta Fagioli that we really enjoyed. When I checked, it was rated as 4.96 stars from 341 votes. The first time I made it, I cooked it on the stovetop. Little by little, I'm adapting my recipes to Instant Pot recipes - it turned out just as good! I find it helpful to indicate the products I've used to be able to replicate the taste. Enjoy!

Pasta Fagioli is an easy-to-make soup that you can prepare in an Instant Pot. Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

Ingredients:

I love that you can saute items in an Instant Pot before pressurizing and cooking. Photo by Katherine Chase on Unsplash

Directions:

Set your Instant Pot to Saute. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in it. Crumble in the ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally until it is cooked through. Once finished, drain the fat from the beef and place the beef in a bowl.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the Instant Pot. Add in the chopped onions, diced carrots, and diced celery. Saute until tender and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Add in the minced garlic and saute for 1 additional minute.

Add in the tomato sauce, chicken broth, water, diced tomatoes, kidney beans, great northern beans, sugar, basil, oregano, thyme, marjoram, and cooked beef. Season with the amount of salt & pepper you prefer.

Close the Instant Pot, lock the lid, and make sure the steam valve is closed. Set the Instant Pot on Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 23 minutes. It will take 10-15 minutes for the pot to pressurize.

Meanwhile, prepare the Ditalini Pasta according to the directions on the package.

Once the Instant Pot signals that it has finished cooking, allow the pot to naturally release pressure for at least 5 minutes. Then do a quick release with the remaining pressure. Open the Instant Pot.

If you're planning on eating all of the soup now, add the cooked and drained pasta to the soup. If you feel you won't finish the soup today, it's better to store the pasta separately with a little olive oil mixed in - then add it as you eat the soup (this way, it won't absorb too much broth and get soggy). If you feel it's necessary, thin the soup with a little more water or broth (I didn't need to do this).

To serve, stir in the parsley. Serve warm with grated Parmesan or Romano cheese on top.

Enjoy your Pasta Fagioli Soup! Photo by Steve Buissinne / Pixabay