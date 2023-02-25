Funeral Breakfast Potato Casserole - Not Just for Funerals & Perfect for a Crowd!

When I was working as a teacher, we used to have monthly breakfasts. Each team would be responsible for putting on the breakfast for the month, and one of my friends always used to make what he called Funeral Potatoes! I hadn't heard of them, so I did some searching, and sure enough, that's the right name for what he made! These were always crowd-pleasers at our breakfasts. I don't ever remember seeing any leftovers at the end, so you know they're good! My guess is you may have had them if you've attended a breakfast with a crowd.

I would have never expected a potato casserole topped with cornflakes & melted butter to taste so good! Photo by Karsten Paulick / Pixabay

Ingredients:

1 32-ounce bag of hash brown potatoes, thawed and patted dry

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

1 1/2 cups of sour cream

2 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell's Cream of Chicken Soup

2 1/2 cups Sargento Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Garnish: chopped scallions, chopped bacon, chopped ham, or anything you prefer

Topping Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of cornflakes

1/4 cup of melted butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9x13" baking dish with butter or cooking spray.

Combine the topping ingredients. Set this aside for later.

Cook the onion in butter over medium heat for about 5 minutes or until tender.

In a large bowl, combine the cooked onions, sour cream, soup, and 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese. Season with salt, pepper, and onion powder.

Stir the hash browns into the mix. Then pour everything into the prepared baking dish.

Top with the remaining cheese. Add the topping ingredients (cornflakes & melted butter) on top.

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until browned and bubbly.

Remove the casserole from the oven and garnish as you prefer.

I love a good breakfast casserole, especially on the weekend! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Here are a few other options for great-tasting breakfast casseroles:

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.