Baked Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

I came across a recipe that I had made before that we really enjoyed - Baked Teriyaki Chicken. We made a few changes and modified it into a whole meal by doubling the sauce ingredients and serving it over rice with broccoli. I never realized how much more I'd enjoy a homemade teriyaki sauce! The original recipe was rated as 4.7 stars from 7765 votes. The sauce is sweet and sticky and it coats the chicken perfectly. I hope you enjoy Baked Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Over Rice with Broccoli!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPED1_0kwD0lSg00
Baked Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Over Rice with BroccoliPhoto bySunday133 / Pixabay

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons cold water
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cloves of minced garlic (or 2 teaspoons Spice World Minced Garlic)
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray (Pam) or butter
  • 12 boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 4 cups cooked rice (your choice)
  • 1 10-16 ounce bag of frozen broccoli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HH1I6_0kwD0lSg00
Fresh or frozen broccoli works in this recipe.Photo bySena Makino / Pixabay

Directions:

  • Stir the cornstarch into the cold water until it is well combined.
  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  • In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the cornstarch/water mixture with the sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, minced garlic, ginger, and ground black pepper. Let this simmer, stirring frequently, until the sauce thickens and bubbles. Shut off the stove and remove the sauce from the heat once it is finished.
  • Place the chicken pieces into a lightly greased (with Pam or butter) 9x13-inch baking dish. Brush the chicken with some of the sauce. Turn the chicken pieces over and brush the opposite side.
  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
  • Brush one side of the chicken again, turn it over and brush the other side. Return the chicken to the oven and repeat this process every 10 minutes for the last 30 minutes of cooking time (1 hour total), until the chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear. The internal temperature of the chicken should reach 165 degrees.
  • Before the chicken finishes cooking, prepare the rice (I used Minute Rice) and the broccoli (I microwaved the frozen broccoli). Reheat the remaining teriyaki sauce.
  • Place the rice on the plate, top with the chicken and broccoli, and top with additional teriyaki sauce.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uJll_0kwD0lSg00
Serve over your favorite rice.Photo byPierre BaminonUnsplash

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven).

