Where's the Best Burger in Lake County, Florida?

This morning while scanning my Facebook Word of Mouth groups, I saw a post of a person gathering opinions on where to go for the absolute best burger in Lake County, Florida. It seems like opinions are rather divided on this topic! Some rave about the burgers at certain places and others think they're not so good. I'll mention a few of my favorites and I'll share the opinions of others that seem to be popular.

Where is your favorite place in Lake County, Florida to get a burger? Photo by Chad Montano on Unsplash

Oakwood Smokehouse: For me, this is the best burger that I've tried in Lake County. There are five locations - Clermont, Eustis, Lady Lake, Leesburg, and Wildwood. We've only been to their Leesburg location and have always been impressed by their food there, whether the burgers or their barbequed items. Burger choices include a Swiss Burger, Cheddar Burger, Blackened Blue Cheese Burger, and a Traditional Burger. I've had both the Swiss and Cheddar burgers there, and both have been excellent.

Hurricane Dockside: My other favorite spot for a burger is located on the water in Tavares at 3351 W. Burleigh Boulevard. It's accessible by boat on the Dead River, so it's a nice option when you're out boating. Burger choices include a MacDaddy Burger, a Hangover Burger, a Bacon Guacamole Burger, a Mushroom Swiss Burger, and a Classic Bacon and Onion Burger which is what I always seem to order when we're there.

For me, the key to a burger being really good is how it's cooked. If it's overcooked or undercooked, I'll pass! Photo by Joshua Kantarges on Unsplash

Here are a few additional suggestions from the post. These seem to be getting a lot of people agreeing with how good they are, but I can't say for sure because I either haven't been there or I haven't tried their burgers.

Where do you think makes the best burgers in Lake County, Florida? Please share your opinions in the comments.

