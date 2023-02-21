Pasta Faglioli - Similar to Olive Garden's

One of my favorite things about going to Olive Garden is their soups. I found a recipe that's pretty similar to their Pasta Fagioli that we really enjoyed. When I checked, it was rated as 4.96 stars from 341 votes. I hope you like it too! I find it helpful to indicate the products I've used to be able to replicate the taste.

Pasta Fagioli is similar in ways to chili but has a different set of spices. Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

Ingredients:

Pasta Fagioli is an easy-to-prepare, flavorful soup. Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Crumble in the ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally until it is cooked through. Once finished, drain the fat from the beef and place the beef in a bowl.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the same pot. Add in the chopped onions, diced carrots, and diced celery. Saute over medium-high heat until tender and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Add in the minced garlic and saute for 1 additional minute.

Add in the tomato sauce, chicken broth, water, diced tomatoes, sugar, basil, oregano, thyme, marjoram, and cooked beef. Season with the amount of salt & pepper you prefer.

Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover the pot with a lid and allow the soup to simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables become soft about 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the Ditalini Pasta according to the directions on the package.

Add the kidney beans and great northern beans to the soup. Allow this to cook for 5 more minutes.

If you're planning on eating all of the soup now, add the cooked and drained pasta to the soup. If you feel you won't finish the soup today, it's better to store the pasta separately with a little olive oil mixed in - then add it as you eat the soup (this way, it won't absorb too much broth and get soggy). If you feel it's necessary, thin the soup with a little more water or broth (I didn't need to do this). Allow this to cook for 1-2 more minutes.

To serve, stir in the parsley. Serve warm with grated Parmesan or Romano cheese on top.

Enjoy your soup! Photo by Steve Buissinne / Pixabay

