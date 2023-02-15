Crockpot Cuban Style Roast Pork - Extremely Tender with a Tasty Citrus Flavor

If you're looking for a tasty dinner that's similar to pulled pork in consistency, this may be the meal for you! I went digging through my collection of recipes and came across this one for Cuban Style Roast Pork that you make in the crockpot (I love slow cooker meals). My note on the recipe was that it turned out extremely tender and had an amazing citrus flavor. I remember this one well - it's excellent! I don't know why I haven't made it again until today. I hope you enjoy it!

Cuban Style Roast Pork will be pull-apart fork tender once it is finished cooking. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

Serve the Cuban Style Roast Pork with tortillas and your choice of toppings. Photo by Julius on Unsplash

Directions:

Place the trimmed pork shoulder (netting removed) into the crockpot.

Add the remaining ingredients except for the tortillas & optional toppings into the crockpot. Roll the pork in the mixture to coat it evenly.

Cook on low for 5-7 hours or until the pork is falling apart. Note that cooking times may vary depending on your crockpot.

Remove the meat from the crockpot once it is finished and shred it with forks, removing any additional fat that you see. Return the shredded pork to the broth.

Serve with soft tortillas & your choice of toppings. Enjoy!

