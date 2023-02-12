This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/13/23 - Sunday 2/19/23

Here's what's happening this week in Lake County, Florida!
Monday, February 13, 2023:
- Neil Diamond Tribute Performance by Dave De Luca: from 4:00 - 5:00 pm at the Fruitland Park Library (604 W. Berckman Street), there will be a free concert. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
Tuesday, February 14, 2023:
- Chocolate & Wine Tasting: from 4:00 - 5:00 pm at the Fruitland Park Library (604 W. Berckman Street), there will be a free sample chocolate and artisanal pairing for guests aged 21+ courtesy of Lake Seneca Farms. Bottles of wine will be available for purchase following the tasting. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 352-360-6561.
Wednesday, February 15, 2023:
- Music and Mindfulness: this meditation session leads to a calm and peaceful mind and it helps to improve your focus. Please arrive by 4:55 pm for the session which lasts from 5:00 - 5:45 pm at the Leesburg Public Library (100 E. Main Street). Special music performances are offered by Beacon College on voice, violin, and harp.
Thursday, February 16, 2023:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
- Family Movie Night: there will be a family-friendly movie rated G or PG with popcorn at the Eustis Memorial Library (120 N. Center Street) from 6:00 - 7:30 pm.
Friday, February 17, 2023:
- Renninger's Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Friday pass for $10, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Walking Field Trip to Fire Station 61 for Adults: your journey will begin at the Leesburg Public Library (100 E. Main Street) at 11:00 am. The group will leave at 11:05 am and will walk 1.5 blocks to the fire station where you'll have a meet and greet, tour the group station, see gear and apparatus, have a Q&A session, and maybe win a prize. Registration is required and can be completed online. 30 people maximum, ages 16 and up permitted. If you are unable to walk, you can opt to meet the group at Fire Station 61 (201 S. Canal Street), and registration is still required.
Saturday, February 18, 2023:
- Renninger's Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Saturday pass for $6, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Poochapalooza: from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, bring your pup and enjoy the day at Lake Louisa State Park (7305 S. US Highway 27, Clermont) for a $5.00 park admission fee. There will be vendors and exhibitors, plus you can enjoy hiking with your pet, food, and you may win a prize.
- Indoor Saturday Market: every Saturday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm in the Food Court at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg), there will be a market featuring crafts, food vendors, tumblers, artwork, home decor, and more.
- Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival: enjoy and celebrate the Scottish culture with bagpipes, Highland Athletics, music, dancing, Society & Heritage Clan Village, a shortbread contest, and more. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Donnelly Park (530 N. Donnelly Street) and Elizabeth Evans Park (100 N. Donnelly Street), admission is $15 at the gate or $12 in advance online.
- The Tiana Experience: this is a free meet & greet, craft, and story time in front of Books a Million at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. The line for photos closes at 12:45 pm, so come early.
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Beautiful Bobby Blackmon (contemporary southern soul/blues and classic R&B), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Wine Stroll: enjoy walking through downtown Clermont while sampling wines at participating locations, $25 per person, photo ID required, tickets available beginning at 5:30 pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W. Montrose Street, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
- Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Saturday, there is a kick-off concert with Taylor Hicks, an American Idol winner, in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis) at 7 pm.
Sunday, February 19, 2023:
- Renninger's Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Sunday pass for $4, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
- Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival: enjoy and celebrate the Scottish culture with bagpipes, Highland Athletics, music, dancing, Society & Heritage Clan Village, a shortbread contest, and more. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Donnelly Park (530 N. Donnelly Street) and Elizabeth Evans Park (100 N. Donnelly Street), admission is $15 at the gate or $12 in advance online.
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Allie Sawicki (a central Florida local singer, songwriter, musician, & actor), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Sunday, there is the bass fishing tournament, an ice cream social in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive) at 5:30 pm, and a Gospel Concert by Southbound in Ferran Park at 6:00 pm.
